Elijah Vue blanket found early on the investigation according to Wisconsin investigators as whereabouts of missing 3 year old boy remains a mystery as his mother Katrina Baur, and her boyfriend, Jesse Vang remain held on child neglect charges.

Where is Elijah Vue? Is he still alive? Or long ago dead?

A sign of hope? The blanket of a 3 year old Wisconsin boy who inexplicably vanished from his family home a month ago has been confirmed as the one that was initially found earlier in the investigation for the missing child, police announced on Monday.

Elijah Vue’s red and white plaid blanket, the one he was believed to be ensconced in at the time of his disappearance on February 20th was found a week after the boy initially going missing, 3.7 miles from the home of his mother’s boyfriend where he had been staying in Manitowoc County, Two Rivers police said according to TMJ4.

A sign of hope?

The first confirmed clue about a missing 3 year old boy’s whereabouts

‘Today we can confirm the blanket is Elijah’s blanket,’ Chief of Police Ben Meinnert wrote in a Facebook update.

Police said Elijah was ‘possibly carrying’ the blanket in the boy’s initial missing persons alert, which also said the boy was wearing gray pants, a long-sleeved dark shirt, and red and green dinosaur shoes.

Officials urged the public to help them in their search by ‘checking all urban and rural areas, including water, to find Elijah and locate any evidence related to his disappearance.’

Several search parties have already combed through wetlands and rural areas surrounding Twin Rivers for the missing 3 year old, who is listed on the Clearinghouse for Missing and Exploited Children and Adults.

And today’s lesson is teaching a 3 year old boy to be a man…

Elijah’s mother, Katrina Baur, 31, and her boyfriend, Jesse Vang, 39, have both been charged with child neglect.

Elijah was last seen at Vang’s Two Rivers home, roughly 30 miles southeast of Green Bay, where Baur told police she had sent him to stay so Vang could teach the boy ‘to be a man.’

Vang said he had been taking a nap in the morning with Elijah in the bedroom, but awoke three hours later to find the boy gone, prosecutors said.

Baur, of Wisconsin Dells, was about 30 miles away when her son went missing.

‘[Baur] intentionally sent that child for disciplinary reasons for more than a week to the residence. She was aware of the tactics used and the lack of care provided,’ Manitowoc County District Attorney Jacalyn LaBre said at a hearing in February.

What do the parents know?

She was charged last month with one felony count of party-to-a-crime child neglect and two misdemeanor counts of resisting or obstructing an officer. Prosecutors later amended the felony count to a charge of party-to-a-crime chronic child neglect and also filed a misdemeanor charge of neglecting a child.

A judge declined to lower Baur’s $15,000 cash bond following emotional testimony from her mother, citing Baur’s ‘history of erratic behavior.’

Vang was formally charged in February with one felony count of party-to-a-crime child neglect in Elijah’s disappearance. He is being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

Both Baur and Vang maintain that they had nothing to do with Elijah’s disappearance.

To date the boy’s whereabouts continues to remain a mystery as officials have yet to necessarily say whether they suspect foul play, or whether if the boy was still alive.

The reward for information in Elijah’s missing person case has since risen to $40,000.