Terrika Currence catches Amazon driver trying to steal her puppy dog from her Henry County front yard after dropping off delivery in Georgia. Incident caught on video. Delivery driver since fired.

An Amazon driver has been fired after video captured the delivery driver attempting to ‘brazenly’ steal a puppy in the front yard of a Georgia residence while dropping off items.

Terrika Currence, of Henry County, recorded the unfolding episode involving the un-identified delivery driver and her dog.

The Amazon driver was dropping off a package at Currence’s home when the dognapping attempt took place.

‘As I open the door to put the package in the house, and the dog food, my daughter screams and says, ‘The Amazon guy stole our puppy,” Currence recalled speaking to Atlanta News First.

Currence owns her own skincare company called Beyond Skin Deep, and says she immediately dropped the skincare products and hurried outside to rescue the dog.

In the recorded video, which has since gone viral, Currence swings open the back door to the Amazon truck and screams at the driver.

‘As soon as I opened the truck, he has the puppy inside of a bin. I had to grab the puppy and get him off the truck,’ she told WSB-TV Atlanta.

Currence says she swung into action after her daughter noticed the Amazon driver luring her dog into his delivery truck.

She then opened the truck’s rear door and was shocked to see the pet inside.

Fortunately the homeowner was able to rescue the dog.

‘He was ready to pull off with our dog,’ she said, adding that ‘he didn’t give any explanation’ about what he did.

‘He literally told me the dog was pretty and that he would love to have a puppy, but I wasn’t thinking he was going to take my puppy,’ Currence recalled.

While the unnamed Amazon driver hasn’t been charged, Currence is certain that he was about to take off with her dog.

Currence called the police, who are reportedly investigating. The homeowner also filed a complaint with Amazon.

An Amazon spokesperson confirmed to local news that the driver had been fired.

‘We’ve apologized to the customer and glad their dog was returned unharmed. The driver involved is no longer delivering for Amazon and we’ve reached out to the law enforcement to assist as they investigate,’ the Amazon statement said.

‘It gives me relief that he’s fired but if he’s doing things like that, I’m sure, you know it’s in his character. He’ll do it again,’ Currence said.