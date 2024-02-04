Sadie Slater, L.A dognapping suspect, 21, arrested in theft of French bulldog leaving dog owner, Ali Zacharias clinging to hood of speeding car. Stolen dog, Onyx, remains missing.

US Marshalls have made an arrest in the theft of a French bulldog that left a pet owner clinging desperately to the hood of a car as the thieves sped away in Southern California last week.

On Saturday, the LAPD announced that the suspect, Sadie Slater, was arrested in Inglewood. The 21-year-old was booked for robbery with bail set at $70,000.

The stolen dog, Onyx, continued to remain missing, KTLA reported.

‘I thought it was a misunderstanding, I couldn’t believe anyone wanting to steal my dog…’

The brazen dognapping happened the afternoon of Jan. 18. The dog’s owner, Ali Zacharias, was eating lunch outdoors at a downtown Los Angeles Whole Foods with her dog when a woman grabbed the leash and walked off with Zacharias’ beloved best friend.

Zacharias ran after her, initially believing the incident was a misunderstanding, not believing anyone would attempt to steal Onyx.

She followed the woman to the getaway car, a white Kia Forte that had four people inside, and then stood in front of the vehicle. It was at this point that the car started moving off, ramming Zacharias as she now ended up on the hood, as the vehicle proceeded to speed off.

Bystander video shows the vehicle driving through the streets of Los Angeles with Zacharias hanging onto the hood for dear life.

She rode on top of the car for several blocks before it made a turn that threw her off. Fortunately she was not seriously hurt. The vehicle’s occupants continued fleeing with Onyx.

RIGHT NOW – @LAPDHQ made an arrest after a woman on the hood of a car speeding through downtown Los Angeles went viral. Sadie Slater, 21, is charged with suspicion of robbery and spent the night in jail after she posted $70,000 bond.

Moments before, Ali Zacarias and her French… pic.twitter.com/e7iuO0vlhd — Paul Mueller (@RealPaulMueller) February 4, 2024

Where is Onyx missing French bulldog?

Police later released a photo of a woman wearing a gray hoodie and purple sweatpants that is believed to be the suspect. It’s unclear if that is the same person who was arrested.

At least one other suspect has been described as a man in his mid-20s. They were driving a white, KIA Forte sedan.

Zacharias said she was ‘screaming with joy’ when they found out a suspect had been arrested, but are ‘waiting for the next piece of news that Onyx is safe and in custody.’

The dog snatching that captured America’s attention

‘I love this dog. I miss this dog. I can’t wait to see his face. I can’t wait to see him. He’ll wiggle over sideways when he sees me. He gets so happy. I can’t wait to see him,’ she said.

French bulldog puppies, now the most popular dog in the country, regularly cost more than $1,000.

Anyone with information can call Zacharias at 626-264-7923 or the LAPD at 1-877-275-5273.