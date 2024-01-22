: About author bio at bottom of article.

Georgia Beauty pageant queen charged with murder of 18 month old toddler

Trinity Madison Poague, Miss Donalsonville, Georgia Beauty pageant queen charged with murder of 18 month old baby believed not to be her own.

A Georgia pageant beauty queen has been charged with the murder of an 18 month old baby boy.

Trinity Madison Poague, 18, the reigning Miss Donalsonville, upon her arrest on Friday was charged with felony murder, aggravated battery and cruelty to children following the death of her young child.

The beauty queen’s arrest followed an unresponsive 18-month-old boy being admitted to the emergency room at Phoebe Sumter Hospital in Americus, Georgia, on January 14. The boy passed away, despite attempts at life saving measures.

Previously pictured posing with young children

The deceased child was not believed to be Poague’s own child, WDHN reported.

Not immediately clear is Poague’s relationship to the child along with the type of injuries the child incurred leading up to his death.

‘Once the investigation is complete, the case file will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution,’ the Georgia Bureau of Investigations (GBI) said in a statement.

Poague was crowned Miss Donaldsonville last year and competed in the Miss National Peanut Festival Pageant.

A regard of Poague’s social media reveals the pageant winner previously posing pictures of chidlren on her Facebook wall.

Poague graduated from the Southwest Georgia Academy in Damascus in May, reported the Donalsonville News.

Life in jail

According to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise, she is a freshman at Georgia Southwestern State University in Americus.

She was named one of 22 students to the President Jimmy Carter Leadership Program.

Requirements from the program include a minimum 1100 on the SAT or an ACT composite score of 22, a high school GPA of 3.0 or greater and strong leadership skills.

Poague is currently being held at the Sumter County Jail with no bond.

If convicted, Poague faces potential life in prison.