Trinity Poague Georgia beauty pageant queen, Miss Donalsonville, charged with blunt forced trauma murder of boyfriend’s toddler son, Jaxton ‘Jax’ Drew as officials await autopsy results.

A Georgia pageant beauty queen has been charged with the murder of her boyfriend’s 18 month old toddler son.

Trinity Madison Poague is believed to have caused the death of baby Jaxton ‘Jax’ Drew as a result from ‘blunt force trauma,’ according to WALB. Police continued to wait for official autopsy reports.

The reigning Miss Donalsonville, 18, was arrested on Friday by agents from the Georgia Bureau of Investigation. She was charged on Monday with aggravated battery, felony murder and first-degree cruelty to children.

Georgia beauty queen remains held with no bond

A coroner told WALB that the child was taken from a dormitory on the Georgia Southwestern State campus and transported to the Phoebe Sumter Hospital in Americus, Georgia, around 12:40pm on Jan. 14.

When baby Jaxton arrived, he was unresponsive and hospital staff did all they could to save him, with the toddler declared deceased.

Investigators said after multiple interviews and examining the evidence, Poague was arrested.

On social media, the 18-year-old has posted several photos and videos of young children in her life.

Poague– a former contestant in the National Peanut Festival Pageant is currently being held at the Sumter County Jail with no bond.

The GSW sophomore was previously crowned Miss Donalsnoville in 2023, WDHN reported.

Faces life in prison if convicted

Prosecutors were expected to formally file a case against the Georgia beauty queen pending the results of an autopsy.

‘Once the investigation is complete, the casefile will be given to the Southwestern Judicial Circuit District Attorney’s Office for prosecution,’ said the Georgia Bureau of Investigation.

Poague graduated from the Southwest Georgia Academy in Damascus in May, the Donalsonville News reported.

Police have not said how the baby sustained the injuries, as the investigation remained ongoing.

If convicted, Poague faces up to life in prison.

The baby’s name on the birth certificate is Romeo Angles, according to WALB. But, the child’s father gave the name Jaxton Drew.