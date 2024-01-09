Joan Littlejohn and Glennwood Fowler, elderly Spartanburg couple found dead in 120F hot home in South Carolina as authorities seek to find out how the home became so hot and leading to death.

South Carolina investigators are seeking to determine how an elderly couple came to end being found dead at their ‘hot’ home over the weekend.

Joan Littlejohn, 84, and Glennwood Fowler, 82, were found deceased in Spartanburg after their family requested a welfare check, Saturday night. Attending police noted the home exceeding 120 degrees — along with the inside of a heater at their couple’s basement exceeding 1,000 degrees before it was safely turned off, WSPA reported.

‘We did not note foul play to the bodies on scene but are concerned with why the temperature was so high,’ Spartanburg County Coroner Rusty Clevenger told WYFF.

What led up to mystery deaths?

‘We ask you keep the families of Ms. Littlejohn and Mr. Fowler in your thoughts and prayers during their time of loss and grief,’ said coroner Rusty Clevenger.

Invesitgators said Littlejohn and Fowler had not been heard from since Wednesday. Fowler was reportedly found naked lying face-up on a bed, while Littlejohn, who was clothed, was discovered slumped in a chair near the bed.

Relatives reportedly told police that they were at the couple’s home on Wednesday to help them handle their heater and water heater — both gas — because they did not work and the home was cold. They claimed they tinkered with some wire before a pilot light turned on.

The Spartanburg Fire Department found no signs of carbon monoxide poisoning, but Fowler and Littlejohn’s bodies exceeded 106 degrees, according to WYFF.

Littlejohn and Fowler allegedly had health issues that affected their mobility. WHNS reported that autopsies were performed on Monday, but the couple’s cause of death remains under investigation.

News of the couple’s death led to a relative member posting on Facebook:

‘I’m hurting right now now . I’ve lost a very close person to me . Someone that I was supposed to go see and thinking they were gonna always be there . If you have family members that you love and haven’t seen in a while go see them and tell them that you love them before it’s too late. Joan Littlejohn I’m gonna miss you and love you auntie. If you’re not a family member please don’t contact me asking if I’m alright cause I’m not.’

Investigators have not stated if they believe the couple’s deaths were the result of a double suicide.