Mila De Jesus Brazilian weight loss influencer dies at age 35, in mystery cardiac death following controversial transformation.

A Brazilian influencer who shot to fame following her controversial weight loss transformation has died at the age of 35.

Mila De Jesus who was born in Brazil but lived in Boston died on January 12 after suffering from a suspected cardiac arrest.

The weight loss influencer died just four months after tying the knot with her husband, George Kowszik. She leaves behind four children from a previous marriage, Brazil’s Globo reported.

Rapid rise to fame and staying there

‘It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of our beloved Mila de Jesus this Friday,’ an Instagram post read.

‘In this moment of pain, respect family and friends and we will express our respect to Mila who will miss her a lot.’

It’s unclear what led to her cardiac episode.

De Jesus shot to fame on social media after undergoing gastric bypass surgery on October 5, 2017.

She celebrated the weight loss anniversary by sharing a post with her nearly 60,000 Instagram followers. De Jesus described the surgery as a decision that changed her life – as she shared before and after pictures of herself.

She announced she had been battling psoriasis since July back in October.

Psoriasis is a skin disease that causes a rash with itch and scaly patches.

‘I’ve been dealing with this situation, 80 percent of my body taken, between doctors, medicines, ointments, and breathing deeply..,’ she wrote in an Instagram post.

De Jesus hardly spoke about her skin disease and continued to only post photos of family members and of herself.

Influencer remembered

The influencer created her last Instagram post on January 7 and had photos and videos of her and one of her children.

Since her death, social media users have posted heartfelt comments on the influencer’s tribute photo created by her daughter, according to local media.

Brazilian influencer Flavia Calina called De Jesus ‘a very very special and very loved person,’ and wrote, ‘May God comfort your hearts!.’

‘Still can’t believe it – May God comfort the hearts of the whole family,’ wrote Bazilian-American internet personality Camila Coelho.

Other influencers who offered their condolences include Bruna Tavares, Ale Castro, and Carolina Lima.

The Brazilian was perhaps best known for her makeup tutorials, which she posted for her over 100,000 followers on YouTube.

The pressure to reach almost impossible levels

De Jesus’ death comes just months following the death of fellow Brazilian influencer, Adriana Thyssen who passed away in mysterious circumstances after losing 100 pounds in one year.

And then there were these comments on social media that caught this author’s attention. See what you think?

‘Losing weight too fast can cause a heart attack. Weight loss obsession and the industry behind it has to stop. Only a lifestyle change matters in most cases.’

‘Most heart attacks due to weight loss come from malnutrition (arrhythmia) a low potassium. Or a combination of “diet” drugs.’

‘When safe and effective turns out to be sudden and unexpected.’