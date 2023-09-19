Brazilian fitness influencer who lost 100 lbs in one year dead at...

Adriana Thyssen Brazilian fitness influencer who lost 100 lbs in one year dead at 49 in mystery death. Influencer promoted healthy eating and exercise but questions remain.

At what cost rapid weight loss? A Brazilian fitness influencer who lost 100 pounds in just over a year, has died due to a mystery illness. She was 49 years old.

News of the Adriana Thyssen‘s death was made on the Instagram page of her plus size sportswear bazaar, Drika Store.

‘It is with deep sadness and regret that we, the Drika Blog and Drika Store team and family announce the death of our dear Drika,’ the message read. ‘In this moment of pain, we ask for everyone’s prayer and compassion.’

‘I was digging a deeper and deeper hole in my life,’

Thyssen had reportedly died on September 17 at her home in Uberlândia, south of Brasília.

The Brazilian’s family has not disclosed the cause of death.

The fitness influencer was perhaps most famous for her weight loss content, which she regularly shared with her over 600,000 followers on Instagram.

Her path to internet stardom was inspired in part by weight problems she suffered since childhood, which led her on a downward spiral into drug addiction and depression.

Thyssen openly talked about her issues on talk shows, local media reported.

‘I was digging a deeper and deeper hole in my life,’ lamented the social media star, who weighed over 220 pounds by the time she was 39.

Thyssen’s condition inspired her to embark on an epic pound-shedding pilgrimage that saw her adopt both healthy diet and exercise regimens.

Weight loss drugs?

As a result, the fitness influencer dropped nearly 80 pounds in the first eight months, and 20 in the subsequent seven, local media reported.

Thyssen attributed her epic weight loss to her healthy eating and exercise regiments, which she encouraged her followers to adopt should they want to follow suit.

It appeared that a large load had been lifted off her mind as well.

‘I have a good sense of humor, I make fun of the worst moments in my life,’ posted Thyssen, who also had 500,000 Facebook followers, in one of the final posts before her death. ‘I am very open and frank. My sincerity, with everything that happened, made people follow me as if my life on social media was a reality show.’

Questions remain whether the Brazilian influencer’s death may have been linked to her rapid weight loss or whether Thyssen had turned to weight loss drugs to assist her desired results, only to impart deadly results.