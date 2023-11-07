Trish Webster Australian mom dies after taking weight loss drug, Ozempic as woman’s husband warns against the quick fix drug which comes with side effects and potential lethal effects.

Maybe it might be better to lay off the biscuits and go for that long walk tonight? An Australian man is warning of the dangers of weight loss drugs after his spouse died from gastrointestinal illness after taking Ozempic in a bid to shed a few pounds prior to their daughter’s wedding.

Trish Webster, 56, was prescribed Ozempic to help her squeeze into her dream dress for her daughter’s nuptials. The woman’s tragic death has led to her husband, Roy, now saying the medication is ‘not worth it at all.’

Ozempic is a medication approved by the US Food and Drug Administration for people with Type 2 diabetes — it’s since become widely used as a weight-loss drug around the world.

Potential problems taking weight loss drugs

The drug works by mimicking a natural hormone, GLP-1, which slows down the passage of food through the stomach and intestines, making people feel full longer.

Problems arise if the drug slows down the stomach too much or blocks the intestines.

Intestinal blockage is called ‘ileus’ — the FDA received 18 reports of it in people taking Ozempic as of late September.

Webster took Ozempic along with the prescription injection Saxenda, losing about 35 pounds (16 kilos) in five months, while suffering from constant nausea, vomiting and diarrhea according to local media reports.

On Jan. 16, just a few months before her daughter’s wedding, Webster’s husband allegedly found her unconscious with a brown liquid seeping out of her mouth.

‘She had a little bit of brown stuff coming out of her mouth, and I realized she wasn’t breathing and started doing CPR,’ Roy Webster recounted to “60 Minutes Australia” last week.

‘It was just pouring out, and I turned her onto the side because she couldn’t breathe.’

Webster died that night, with her cause of death listed as acute gastrointestinal illness.

‘If I knew that could happen, she wouldn’t have been taking it,’ the grieving husband insisted. ‘I never thought you could die from it.’

‘It’s just not worth it’

While Webster’s death has not been officially linked to her Ozempic and Saxenda usage, her husband is blaming the drugs.

‘She shouldn’t be gone, you know,’ Roy said. ‘It’s just not worth it, it’s not worth it at all.’

In a statement to ’60 Minutes Australia,’ the manufacturer of Ozempic, Novo Nordisk, said ileus was only reported after its ‘post-marketing setting,’ suggesting the drugmaker only became aware of the problem after the drug was released.

Novo Nordisk and Eli Lilly and Company, which manufactures Mounjaro, are being sued in the US over claims that their popular weight-loss drugs can cause severe gastrointestinal problems, such as gastroparesis or “stomach paralysis,” which can lead to death.

FDA updates warnings of weight loss drugs

Law firm Morgan & Morgan told the nypost in August that it has received 500 similar inquiries from clients across 45 states, along with claims of injuries allegedly caused by other weight-loss drugs, including Wegovy, Rybelsus and Saxenda.

A rep for Novo Nordisk told The Post at the time, ‘Semaglutide has been extensively examined in robust clinical development programs, large real world evidence studies and has cumulatively over 9.5 million patient years of exposure.’

The company noted that ‘gastrointestinal (GI) events are well-known side effects of the GLP-1 class.’

The FDA in September updated the Ozempic label to acknowledge complaints of blocked intestines in some people who have taken the medication.

The update came after the federal agency received thousands of reports of gastrointestinal troubles from Ozempic users.

Gastroparesis is just one of many side effects that have been reported, including “Ozempic finger,” “Ozempic burp,” “Ozempic butt,” “Ozempic face” and weird dreams about celebrities.

Some experts have warned that Ozempic and similar medications have not been available long enough to study the long-term effects — including suicide concerns — and are likely being misused by some as a quick way to shed a few pounds.