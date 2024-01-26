Anigar Monsee, Upper Darby, Pennsylvania aspiring social media influencer charged with animal cruelty after posting live video of herself killing animals on YouTube.

At what cost fame? An aspiring social media influencer has been accused of torturing and killing animals live on YouTube to gain more social media followers, cops said.

Anigar Monsee, 28, of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania was booked with a slew of animal cruelty charges last week over four livestream videos she posted live to her channel that allegedly showed her mutilating a live chicken, pigeon, rabbit, and frogs, the Daily Times reported.

Monsee, who appears in some of the videos scantily clad, allegedly solicited more likes and followers from her 20,000 subscribers as she hacked at the animals in the various livestreams, according to a criminal complaint.

Taunting the animals for more likes and subscribers

During one video featuring an abused chicken, titled ‘Cooking lucky’, posted last Friday just before her arrest, the aspiring social media influencer is seen using a knife to slice a chicken’s neck over a kitchen sink as the distressed animal tried to flee, police said.

‘During the video, she is soliciting more likes and more viewers. And once she gets to the point where she is satisfied with the number of viewers, she then proceeds — over the course of 10 minutes — to harm and ultimately kill that chicken,’ Upper Darby Police Superintendent Timothy Bernhardt said.

‘It’s just barbaric. It’s inhumane that someone could do that,’ the Superintendent stated, adding that it was even more disturbing ‘the fact that you are soliciting and people are encouraging this.’

Other clips posted last August and September allegedly showed Monsee dismembering several frogs and plucking a live pigeon’s feathers before running the bird’s head under scalding water and then sawing it off.

In a fourth video, which lasted 30 minutes, Monsee is accused of using a ‘dull knife’ to torture a rabbit to death, police said.

At some point, the woman stops to read viewer comments and letters, while prolonging the animal’s death before its eventual death.

Inherent demand for animal cruelty material

Authorities said they were made aware of the sick videos last week by the animal activist group PETA.

Speaking to NBC Philadelphia, Kristin Rickman, PETA director of emergency response team said, ‘that people who enjoy that kind of material will seek it out and will even pay for it.’

Adding, ‘These videos are so psychologically damaging that we could be harming future generations by allowing this kind of content to perpetuate.’

Monsee, whose YouTube page appears to have now been deleted, was booked with four counts of aggravated cruelty to animals.

She is currently being held at the Delaware County Jail on a $200,000 bond.