Dustin Miller and Anthony Thorne married gay couple amazing meltdown at Charlotte airport after being kept away from their girls – aka pet dogs following confrontation with American Airlines worker and fellow passenger as pair are revealed to be upwardly mobile same sex couple living flashy life with previous questionable episodes.

‘F*ck off bitch!’ These are some of the ‘delicious’ words caught on video been uttered by a furious gay couple at American Airlines workers along with an innocent passenger bystander following a recent flight delay at Charlotte airport.

Dustin Miller and his husband Anthony Thorne, 40, were filmed making an amazing spectacle during a recent meltdown at the Charlotte Douglas Airport in North Carolina after AA employees forbidding the husband and husband from being with their pet dogs during a flight delay.

‘Hello everybody!’ Miller yelled to fellow travelers in a TikTok clip as he and Thorne waited to board a flight to Fort Lauderdale. ‘American Airlines f–ked us over!’

‘F–k off, b-tch!’

‘Dustin. I’m not kidding,’ Thorne, holding a Louis Vuitton bag, shoots back while trying to calm down his husband, who breaks away from his grip. ‘You don’t care about the girls?’

‘Remember your girls! You don’t care about the girls, you don’t care about the girls,’ Thorne kept repeating, in a seemingly manic state.

‘Shelby and Dobby. Shelby and Dobby,’ Thorne slurs, wagging a finger in Miller’s face. ‘Remember them.’

‘I’m just trying to get home to the girls,’ Thorne tells his husband.

The ‘girls,’ Shelby and Dobby, are in fact the couple’s pet dogs, the Daily Mail reported.

It remained unclear what prompted the drama and the resulting flying etiquette faux pas extraordinaire.

A woman in a wheelchair who was waiting patiently behind the incensed couple told them that her own dog, who was lying down by her side, was scared and shaking from their antics.

She asks the men to go away, when Miller suddenly snaps.

3-2-1, blast off!

‘F–k off, b-tch,’ he tells her before leaning in closer to her face and yelling louder: ‘F-ck off b-tch!’

Thorne can be seen grabbing Miller before the clip cuts out.

Meet Dustin and Anthony, wedded bliss of 9 years

The couple had just recently celebrated their ninth anniversary, according to their social media posts, the Daily Mail reported.

Miller works as an accountant at Sykes & Company, according to his LinkedIn. He and Thorne live together in an apartment complex in Wilton Manors, Florida.

Transgender OnlyFans model Austin Summers, who used to live in the same complex as the couple, saw the video circulating online and recognized the pair.

Summers accused Miller of making transphobic comments in the past.

He would refer to Summers as ‘It,’ the model tweeted.

After telling Miller to stop with the insults on one occasion, Summers said he freaked out and threatened ‘how he was gonna kill us, beat our ass, how we were worthless nobodies,’ the post continued.

Summers said the only reason that they didn’t psh to have him evicted was because of Thorne, whom Summers said is ‘so kind.’ Do you suppose?

According to social media, the couple recently celebrated their nine-year wedding anniversary.

‘Who knew Anthony could turn this h*e (just kidding) into a husband,’ Miller jokingly posted on his Facebook page in an anniversary tribute to his husband.

In a separate social media post, Miller joked: ‘Please pray for my husband. Nothing is wrong with him. He’s just married to me and I am a lot.’

Records show the the married gay couple living in the popular gay neighborhood of Wilton Manors, Florida. The couple’s residence a ritzy apartment building is estimated at $800,000 and is equipped with a large balcony and large pool.

Don’t you wish you too could also indulge in your self importance…. unless of course you already do?