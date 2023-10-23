Trista Fullerton, Arkansas mom kidnaps her 8 children from foster homes before arrested in California. Mom had prior domestic battery cases.

An Arkansas woman is in custody in California after allegedly kidnapping her eight biological children from their foster homes and smuggling them across state lines, police said.

Notice of the alleged abduction came following reports of an individual in Anderson, just north of Sacramento coming across Trista Fullerton, 36, who appeared to be ‘displaying bizarre behaviour.’

At the time the individual reported to police the sighting of the ‘frazzled’ mother while in her Dodge pick up truck with six children, the Anderson Police Department shared in a Facebook release.

Following requests for a welfare check, local police were able to make contact with the mom, whereby they discovered there was a warrant out for her arrest in relation to the abduction of the eight children.

Cops stated, Fullerton having driven the children 2,000 miles from their homes in Arkansas over the course of two to three days after previously losing custody of her biological children.

Previous domestic battery charges

Released pictures of the Dodge truck revealed a ‘fifty, trashed’ vehicle which the children had been forced to travel in.

During questioning, Fullerton told police the location of the two other children who had been abducted. They were in a home in the nearby community of Cottonwood. According to Fullerton’s Facebook page, she has several friends who live in Cottonwood.

All eight children were taken by the Shasta County Children and Family Services in order for them to reunited with their guardians back in Arkansas.

It’s unknown for how long the children have been missing. Fullerton is being held by the Shasta County sheriff pending extradition to Arkansas.

Online records show that the mother has previously been charged with domestic battery charges.