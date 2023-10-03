Rami El Sayed charged with murder of Cara Abbruscato, Fairfax County woman found stabbed to death at Virginia campground in a makeshift tent at Burke Lake Park. Authorities believe troubled woman with prior mental health issues and narcotics possession charges was romantically linked to suspect.

A Virginia mom was found slain in a makeshift tent at a campground, with authorities arresting a man in New Jersey who drove off from the scene in her car following her alleged murder.

The body of Cara Abbruscato, 41, was found around 3 p.m. Sunday, October 1 underneath a tarp that was tied to a tree to make a tent in Burke Lake Park in Fairfax Station, the Fairfax County Police Department announced (FCPD).

Abbruscato had stab wounds and lacerations to her upper body, police announced during a press conference on Monday, according to NBC Washington. Authorities were awaiting the results of an autopsy to confirm the official cause of death.

Victim and suspect met days before slaying

Rami El Sayed was arrested and charged with second-degree murder in connection with Abbruscato’s death by police in Paterson, New Jersey, early Monday, the FCPD stated.

Authorities nabbed El Sayed – who drove off in Abbruscato’s car to N.J by tracking the vehicle’s license plate, DC News Now reported.

El Sayed was taken into custody just after 2am Monday morning. The suspect is now being extradited back to Fairfax County.

Major Jeff Reiff with the Fairfax County Police Department said the crime scene division was able to go through the tent and find items that tied El Sayed to the crime.

Investigators believe that Abbruscato and El Sayed met a few days before the alleged killing, FCPD Major Jeff Reiff said Monday, according to FOX 5.

‘Surveillance video from the park had put them together at various different points in the last seven [to] 10 days,’ the official said.

Troubled history

Abbruscato was previously reported missing on Sept. 3, when authorities said she was ‘endangered due to mental &/or physical health concerns,’ a previous statement from the FCPD indicated.

She was found safe later that day, the post stated.

One man camping in Burke Lake Park said he met Abbruscato shortly before her death, and that she told him she was previously reported missing and had a record for narcotics possession, NBC Washington reported.

She seemed like she was ‘turning a new leaf in life,’ the camper said, adding that Abbruscato and El Sayed appeared to be in a romantic relationship.

He did not suspect anything when the pair’s vehicles disappeared, he told the outlet.

There were no weapons found at the scene, police said.

Authorities have asked anyone with information about the case or who may have been at Burke Lake Park around the time of Abbruscato’s death to come forward.