Brianna Pinnix fired after NYC recruiter for Capital Rx is filmed going on xenophobic rant against German tourists on NJ transit train.

A ‘drunk’ woman captured on cellphone video going on a ‘delicious’ rant against a group of German tourists on a NYC bound train has been fired from her job as a recruitment specialist in Manhattan.

Brianna Pinnix, 30, originally from Mahwah, NJ, until recently worked as a senior talent acquisition specialist at Capital Rx, specializing in technology recruiting, according to her now-deleted LinkedIn page.

Pinnix was filmed screaming at a group of hapless German tourists on a New Jersey Transit train earlier this week. The rant went on despite a man, who seemingly was associated with the unhinged woman, pleading with her to stop.

‘Drunk’ woman chews out German tourists on NYC-bound train before telling them to ‘get the f–k out’ of US https://t.co/lmWT6nlG9r pic.twitter.com/TPeOJG7SKW — New York Post (@nypost) October 4, 2023

‘…how about you get the f**k out of our country.’

During the confrontation, Pinnix becomes aggressive towards the group of young travelers before shouting ‘lets not let immigrants take up our country…how about you get the f**k out of our country.’

Pleads the humiliated man trying to hold Pinnix back, ‘Brie, don’t do this. You could be arrested’ while attempting to convince her that the group of men were ‘having a private conversation’ and not trying to start a conflict.

‘I love you, but get off me’ the increasingly upset woman tells the man, which the dailymail identified as her partner as the unhinged woman continues to berate the tourists.

‘Stop this right now, go sit down or I’m never going to talk to you again’ the partner demands.

The tourists appeared to take the incident in good humor, with only one getting out of their seat, appearing visibly annoyed before calmly sitting back down moments later.

It’s unclear what led to the confrontation or what comments were made that may have led to Pinnix going on her ‘fantastic tangent.’

Upon the unhinged woman returning to her seat, her companion tells her, ‘I’m an immigrant too, you know that right.’

‘Yeah … but I’m responsible for you so it’s OK,’ Pinnix is heard said, laughing.

Unfortunately for Pinnix, the laughter was short-lived.

Zero tolerance policy

Told Capital Rx in a statement Wednesday afternoon: “Our company has a zero-tolerance policy around prejudicial or discriminatory behavior. After conducting a review of the circumstances, we acted immediately and terminated the employee in question,

‘The former employee’s actions and words are not representative of Capital Rx, and we offer our sincerest apology to those who were hurt.’

Before joining Capital Rx last September, Pinnix worked for InterQuest Group between 2019 and 2022 and at Green Key Resources between March 2017 and April 2019.

Pinnix has a bachelor’s degree in communications and media studies from Marymount Manhattan College.

The recruiter has been described as ‘an absolute pleasure’ by a client. ‘I was raving about her to friends and previous coworkers’ the client wrote on Pinnix’s LinkedIn. ‘She is incredibly knowledgeable and so personable.’

New Jersey Transit has since responded saying it ‘strongly condemns any behavior of this type’ and its customers are ‘encouraged to report incidents of this nature to train crew members, or they can reach out to NJ TRANSIT Police’.