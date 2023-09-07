Virginia Pinto mistress of Maryland cop denies one night affair and says liaison has been ongoing for 2 years as Officer Francesco Marlett wife, Paula blames woman for busting up marriage.

‘I’ve done nothing wrong!’ A Maryland woman filmed making out with a married cop next to a police cruiser before joining him in the back seat has denied any wrongdoing following the officer’s wife publicly browbeating the ‘mistress’.

Speaking to the nypost, Virginia Pinto, mother of three claimed being involved with now suspended Prince George’s County cop, Francesco Marlett for over two years, while denying their amorous affections were simply the result of a ‘one night stand.’

‘That’s the main story — that this isn’t a little thing,’ Pinto said, adding: ‘Of course, since he’s a police officer, it looks bad. But I just want people to understand that this was not a one-night stand.’

Pinto insisted she had nothing to be ashamed of. ‘In my head, I’ve done nothing wrong,’ she said. ‘I’m going to continue living my life, doing what I’m doing.’

Pinto insists that Marlett’s estranged wife, Paula has known about her ‘relationship’ with Officer Marlett and is only upset after the tryst became public knowledge.

Explained Pinto, ‘In my heart, in his heart, I know that I’ve done nothing. He knows. Paula knows. I’ve done nothing wrong. God is my higher power.’

Pinto was first identified by Marlett’s wife, Paula, who told her to ‘rot in hell b—h’ in a scathing Facebook post Wednesday morning, just hours after her husband was suspended from the department, which launched an investigation into his conduct after the video went viral.

‘My husband used her for sex bc she was easy’

Despite the publicity from the scandal, Pinto, an Army veteran, appeared collected and unfazed as she spoke about it.

‘What’s so exciting? He’s a cop. I’m a civilian. We got caught. It sucks, but this will pass,’ she said.

‘I’m living my life. I have children. I’m sure, as you guys know, I have a 15-year-old autistic boy. His father was Caucasian. I guess I have a thing for Caucasians.

Responded Paula via the nypost: ‘Seems like Virginia has a mouthful to give about me when her husband left her dirty ass bc she can’t stop cheating and inserting herself into other ppls business

‘My husband used her for sex bc she was easy … I never put our marriage out there bc like all marriages we hit a rough patch. We get through everything at the end of the day.’

In the 47-second video, Pinto and a uniformed Marlett were seen kissing and engaging in some heavy petting next to his squad car as it was parked near a child-filled park next to Oxon Hill High School.

They then climbed in back together, where witnesses said they stayed for 40 minutes before leaving separately, according to the Baltimore Banner.

A second video has also since emerged that appeared to show Pinto sneaking into a Prince George’s County police cruiser, which appeared to be Marlett’s, on a separate occasion.

After Paula called out Pinto for homewrecking on Facebook, the mistress returned fire with a post of her own in which she accused the wife of cheating herself, but refused to comment further when pressed about the claims Wednesday.

‘I’m not going to tell you that, come on. I can’t tell that to you. There’s no bad guy in all this. We’re all the bad guys, I guess,’ she said.

‘From what I read in the reports, allegedly in May he got suspended for domestic violence. That should prove right there, ding-ding-ding-ding-ding — maybe something’s not great in the relationship.’

‘Now people will understand, will see, that no marriage is perfect. He just happens to be a police officer.’

Investigations into Officer Francesco Martell’s extracurricular activities continue as the cop continues to remain suspended.