Francesco Marlett Prince George’s County cop id as Maryland officer making out with scantily dressed woman at children’s park, now suspended. History of child abuse. Third suspension since 2016 as wife, Paula Marlett now releases statement.

A Maryland police officer caught on video ‘making out with a scantily clad woman’ beside his cruiser amid children playing in the background, before climbing into the back seat with the unknown woman has been suspended.

Prince George‘s County Police officer Francesco Marlett was identified as the frolicking cop after footage of the illicit tryst went viral.

‘The officer has been identified. His police powers are now suspended as the investigation continues,‘ PGPD said in an update.

Third suspension since 2016

‘As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances,’ the department tweeted on Tuesday.

‘Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed.’

The suspension is the cop’s third, with Marlett suspended without pay in in 2016 when he was charged with child abuse for allegedly knocking his then-girlfriend’s three-year-old boy unconscious – a charge that was later dropped for reasons that are unclear.

He was also suspended for one month in May 2023 after being accused of domestic violence, but returned to duty in June, WBFF-TV reported.

In May 2016, Marlett was indicted on one count of second-degree child abuse and one count of second-degree assault stemming from a December 2015 incident.

Prosecutors alleged at the time that he was watching his girlfriend’s three-year-old son on December 27 while she was making dinner, and began spanking her son after he soiled the bed.

Maryland Prince George Police Officer suspended after viral video shows him entering the back seat of a cruiser with a woman while he was in uniform. The officer has been identified as Francesco Marlett. pic.twitter.com/LFZhRGnU7l — News Alphas (@NewsAlphas) September 6, 2023

History of child abuse

As he was spanking the child, the boy’s head hit the wall and he lost consciousness, prosecutors alleged.

‘There is no excuse for Officer Marlett’s actions,’ Angela D. Alsobrooks, who was then the Prince George’s County State’s Attorney, said in the statement at the time.

‘No matter what may have happened, striking a defenseless child and causing this type of injury is never acceptable,’ she added.

The charges against Marlett were later dropped and expunged, according to WBFF, and he remained on the PGPD force.

Prince George’s County police union boss Angelo Consoli told the Washington Post the union was aware of the video, and the police department is investigating.

‘We support our officers during any and all investigations, and ask that people reserve any judgment until the facts come out,’ Consoli said. ‘At which time, we’ll reevaluate our position.’

Jilted wife responds

Responding to the now viral video was Francesco Marlett’s wife, Paula Marlett, who released the following statement on Facebook.

‘Thank you everyone. Yes this is a very tough time for me and my kids. As embarrassing and painful as this is please check in on us. We need the support the love and most of all the respect from the community and our families. Yes I know what’s been going on. No, I am not updating anyone on this situation after today. Virginias husband left her ass a long time ago bc she cheated so she and my husband decided to do this behind my back for years. I’m not seeking anyone else’s input, I don’t need anyone’s opinion. My life is my life. I will make decisions according. I Love you all. Except for you Virginia you can rot in hell bitch. Virginia Pinto’

It remained unclear who Virginia Pinto was and her relation to the the married couple.

Posted the woman earlier in the day: ‘There goes my husband and his Mistress.’

Wrote the woman in the ensuing comment thread: ‘I mean thank you but I’m not doing OK. It constantly pops up on my f**king newsfeed and I have to constantly re-watch it over and over again.’

Nelson Ochoa told WRC-TV that he filmed the now-viral video on Labor Day, when he was out playing soccer with family at Southlawn Park in Oxon Hill.

‘As soon as I started recording, a car pulled up and a young lady came out,’ Ochoa recalled.

‘We couldn’t believe what we were seeing, and what really made us go, ‘Wow, this is crazy,’ is when the car started rocking a little bit to the left and right.

‘That’s when we were, like, this is crazy. In broad daylight with kids around.’

Ochoa said that Marlett and the woman drove off in opposite directions about 40 minutes after the liaison began.

‘I’m glad I caught it on camera so Prince George’s could see what kind of officers they have working for them supposedly protecting the community,’ he said.

Social media responds

Footage of the officer making out in the park was originally posted to TikTok on Monday night and has been watched more than two million times.

The poster wrote: ‘Pg cops don’t care.’ Kids can he heard and seen running nearby the couple.

A group of men can be heard in the background speaking Spanish as they judge the scene.

One says: ‘Look! Look! He’s taking her to the car!’ Another adds: ‘He’s an animal, the bald cop!’

Thousands of social media users have commented on the video, with many calling for the officer to be fired.

‘This needs the ‘you about to lose your job’ sound,’ said one TikTok user. ‘Should’ve called the cops… oh,’ said another.

‘Meanwhile a lil old lady somewhere getting robbed or worse,’ added a third.

Others wondered how the loved up pair would get out of the backseat, as the backseats of police cars supposedly can’t be opened from the inside.

One person said: ‘Obviously, there’s a trick to open from the inside.’