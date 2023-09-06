Francesco Marlett jilted wife, Paula Martell goes to war with her husband’s mistress Virginia Pinto as each woman accuses the other of cheating as Prince George County cop’s kissing video goes viral.

When your mistress and wife have a public brawl while you are a viral sensation in the background…

The estranged wife and the mistress of a Prince George County cop busted making out in a public Maryland park with the scantily clad woman have taken their beef to the public as the jilted wife has expressed outrage with her husband’s ‘ongoing’ affair.

In a scathing Facebook post, Paula Marlett, the wife of disgraced Prince George County cop, Francesco Marlett, proceeded to accuse her husband of cheating on her ‘for years’ along with alleging that his ‘mistress,’ who she identified as Virginia Pinto, was dumped by her husband because of her cheating.

‘Rot in hell bitch!’

Posted Paula in a statement on Facebook on Tuesday:

‘Thank you everyone. Yes this is a very tough time for me and my kids. As embarrassing and painful as this is please check in on us. We need the support the love and most of all the respect from the community and our families. Yes I know what’s been going on. No, I am not updating anyone on this situation after today. Virginias husband left her ass a long time ago bc she cheated so she and my husband decided to do this behind my back for years. I’m not seeking anyone else’s input, I don’t need anyone’s opinion. My life is my life. I will make decisions according. I Love you all. Except for you Virginia you can rot in hell bitch. Virginia Pinto’

In a previous Facebook message, Paula Marlett shared viral video of her husband and his mistress, writing, ‘There goes my husband and his Mistress.’

But there was more to come. Come Wednesday, Pinto responded to Paula, accusing the scorned wife of not ‘saying the whole story.’

Maryland Prince George Police Officer suspended after viral video shows him entering the back seat of a cruiser with a woman while he was in uniform. The officer has been identified as Francesco Marlett. pic.twitter.com/LFZhRGnU7l — News Alphas (@NewsAlphas) September 6, 2023

Jilted wife and mistress accuse each other of cheating

‘Not that I owe anyone an explanation, this girl has been cheating on her husband for a while now herself,’ she claimed, without offering proof.

Adding, ‘I’ve done nothing wrong. … Please don’t be mad at me because your husband wants me.’

A regard of the jilted wife’s Facebook page reveals her writing as of 3 hours ago: ‘Whoever is calling me from a blocked number you must be blocked for a reason dummy. Find someone else to call at 6 in the morning bc I have no reason to be awake that damn early. Tf’

The blood letting on Facebook follows in the aftermath of Prince George‘s County Police officer Francesco Marlett being unmasked on Tuesday as the rogue cop filmed making out with an unknown woman (since identified as Virginia Pinto) next to his police cruiser at a Maryland park while children played in the background. The two are then seen proceeding to the back of the vehicle. It wasn’t until another 40 minutes later that the ‘amorous’ couple were seen leaving the cruiser.

The episode has led to the disgraced cop being suspended as the department investigates the officer’s very public ‘extracurricular activities.’

According to their respective Facebook pages, both Paula and Pinto have three children. Pinto is also a US Army veteran.

This suspension is at least the third for Marlett, with the disgraced cop being suspended without pay in 2016 when he was charged with child abuse for allegedly knocking his then-girlfriend’s three-year-old boy unconscious – a charge that was later dropped for reasons that are unclear.

Investigation launched against suspended Maryland cop

It wasn’t immediately clear if Paula Marlett was the then-girlfriend involved in this incident.

Marlett would also be suspended for a second time in May 2023 after being accused of domestic violence, only to return to duty in June, WBFF-TV reported.

‘As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances,’ the department tweeted on Tuesday.

‘Additional information will be released once investigated and confirmed.’

Angelo Consoli, the Prince George’s County police union president, told the Washington Post that the union was aware of the investigation.

‘We support our officers during any and all investigations, and ask that people reserve any judgment until the facts come out,’ Consoli said.

‘At which time, we’ll reevaluate our position.’

Indeed…