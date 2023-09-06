Ismael and Angelita Ramirez, Fresno, California couple evicted from home of 20 years after son transfers home ownership to new owner. Son remains unaccounted for since 5 months.

If you can’t trust your own children, who can you trust?

A California couple allege being swindled at their hands of their own son after being evicted from their home of 20 years after it was revealed the son transferred ownership to someone else behind their backs – who then sold the property and demanding they now move out.

Ismael and Angelita Ramirez had been living in the same Fresno house for 20 years, making payments and raising their family and were shocked, when in April they received an eviction notice.

Elderly Fresno couple duped by own son

‘Every month we were paying $700 a month,’ Ismael Ramirez told Fox 26. ‘We thought, why did our boy do that to us if he knew the house was ours?’

The house, however, wasn’t officially the Ramirezs as their name was never put on housing contracts.

In 2003, the Ramirezs were looking for a home with the help of their son as they didn’t speak English.

When they found a home they liked, their son signed the title as the sole owner, to his parents’ objection as they also wanted their names to be on the contract, but both the son and the seller convinced them it wasn’t necessary.

‘He told us, they told him, it wasn’t necessary. And well, since we don’t know English, that’s where they lied to us,’ Ismael Ramirez told FOX26.

They did not know their son could upend their lives, up till earlier this year when he transferred ownership of the home to a woman without telling his parents — the same woman who handed them the eviction notice that was kicking them out of the house as she was selling the property.

The couple say they have tried to get legal assistance, but they feel helpless because as soon as lawyers hear the property was in their son’s name., they refuse to take the case.

‘They left us with nothing.’ Ismael Ramirez said. ‘At the moment, we felt the world was collapsing on top of us, especially since I can’t really walk and my wife gets depressed and suffers from high blood pressure over the whole situation.’

The couple say with their social security income, they can’t buy a new house in this housing market or worse yet, even afford rent.

But it gets worse.

Eldest son remains unaccounted for 5 months

The couple’s other son Ismael Jr. says they have tried to reach his brother. They last spoke to him in April where he mentioned he was feeling ill and was being taken care of.

They have asked police to do welfare checks on him only to come up with nothing.

They’re hoping for an investigation as they say they have not heard from him in nearly five months.

They said before he moved out of the house, he was doing just fine and was a working man.

While the elderly Fresno couple process the fact they are homeless, the couple is staying with their daughter. A GoFundMe set up by their other children to help them get back on their feet has to date raised $24,485 USD raised of a $45,000 goal.

‘My Parents Don’t Deserve This Pain That Has Been Inflicted On Them And It Hurts Us As A Family,’ Fabian Ramirez wrote on the crowdfunding page.