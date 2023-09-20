: About author bio at bottom of article.

Woman gets 27 years for shooting neighbor over barking dogs

A Georgia woman has been sentenced to 27 years jail for shooting her neighbor following a dispute over barking dogs.

Fonda Suzette Spratt, 56, of Flowery Branch, shot her neighbor several times following an argument over her barking dogs last November. The identity of the victim was not revealed.

The sentencing follows Spratt previously pleading guilty to recently pleaded guilty to two counts of attempted murder, and one count each of home invasion and criminal possession of a firearm.

Applied tourniquet saved neighbor’s life

Two counts of aggravated assault were merged with her other charges. The defendant was also ordered to pay for “treatment” expenses incurred by her victim – up to $2,000, lawandcrime reported.

On Nov. 29, 2022, Flowery Branch police officials said they received reports just after 11:30 a.m. about a person who was shot at a home on Chattahoochee Street.

When officers arrived, they found a woman in the street who had been shot multiple times, WSB-TV reported.

According to the investigation, Fonda Spratt walked into the victim’s home and confronted her about barking dogs before pulling out a gun and shooting her several times.

The victim who had been hit twice was found reeling in the street and rushed to hospital where she survived her ordeal.

Responding officers were able to apply a tourniquet to the victim before transporting her to hospital.

‘This is incredibly unfortunate and could have ended in catastrophic results. There could have been more innocent individuals injured or killed,’ Flowery Branch Police Chief Christopher Hulsey said at the time of the investigation.

The episode led to locals being shocked.

‘It’s the quietest town in Georgia,’ florist, Terry Ryan said. ‘It’s a really, really, nice little town. Nothing usually happens.’

Prior to her Sept. 15 plea agreement, Spratt was slated to go on trial on Sept. 25.

Spratt is set to spend 27 years in prison followed by 38 years of probation.

Flowery Branch is about 45 miles northeast of downtown Atlanta.