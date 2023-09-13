Alien corpse hoax? 1000 year fossils displayed at Mexico UFO meet as prominent ufologist Jaime Maussan testifies of their authenticity and proof of extraterrestrial life.

Alleged ‘non-human’ alien corpses said to be up to 1000 years old and examples of extraterrestrial life have been displayed to Mexican politicians at the country’s Congress.

The two small alleged alien corpses, retrieved from Cusco, Peru, in 2017 were presented in windowed boxes in Mexico City on Wednesday, stirring intrigue within the UFO conspiracy theorist community.

The event was spearheaded by journalist and ufologist Jaime Maussan, who testified under oath that the mummified specimens are not part of ‘our terrestrial evolution’, with almost a third of their DNA remaining ‘unknown’, according to Marca.

The claims by the self-claimed ‘ufologist’ have not been proven, with Maussan having previously been associated with claims of discoveries that have later been debunked.

At the public hearing, Maussan showed US officials and members of the Mexican government several videos of ‘UFOs and unidentified anomalous phenomena’ before unveiling the alleged alien corpses.

He said: ‘These specimen are not part of our terrestrial evolution… These aren’t beings that were found after a UFO wreckage. They were found in diatom (algae) mines, and were later fossilized.’

Adding, ‘We are not alone in the vast universe, we need to accept this reality.’

Maussan argued that the public has the right to learn about non-human beings and technologies.

It is now generally accepted in scientific and political circles that there are unusual phenomena that cannot be identified, but there are still deep disagreements about their origin.

Fact or fiction?

The hearing aimed to rule on the phenomenon in the Aerial Space Protection Law, which would turn Mexico into the first country in the world to acknowledge the presence of aliens on the planet, local media reported.

Maussan told attendees the specimens had been studied by scientists at the Autonomous National University of Mexico (UNAM) who were able to draw DNA evidence using radiocarbon dating. After comparisons were made to other DNA samples, it was found that over 30% of the specimens’ DNA was ‘unknown’, he said.

X-rays of the specimens were also shown during the hearing, with experts testifying under oath that one of the bodies is seen to have ‘eggs’ inside, while both were said to have implants made of very rare metals, such as Osmium.

Ryan Graves, Americans for Safe Aerospace Executive Director and former US Navy pilot, was in attendance, having earlier this year told US Congress of the threat that unidentified aerial phenomena posed to US national security.

Maussan has previously been associated with claims of ‘alien’ discoveries that have later been debunked, including five mummies found in Peru in 2017 that were later shown to be human children.