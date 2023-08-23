Tracy Marie Fiorenza, Plainfield, Illinois former Chicago teacher sends two emails threatening to shoot dead former President Donald Trump and his youngest son, Barron Trump. The exponential rise of violence and rhetoric against public officials in America.

A former Chicago Public Schools employee obsessed with the Illuminati is alleged to have sent emails to a Florida school threatening to fatally shoot former President Donald Trump and his youngest son, Barron Trump, ‘straight in the face.’

Tracy Marie Fiorenza, a 41-year-old Plainfield, Illinois resident, admitted when questioned in June at the U.S. Secret Service Chicago Field Office that she sent the threats via email to a headmaster of a school in Palm Beach County, Florida, the complaint in her case says.

According to the feds, Fiorenza sent a threat to kill in an email on May 21 to the Florida-based headmaster, where Barron attends as a student.

Former Chicago teacher confirms having sent threatening emails

‘I will state that I will shoot Donald Trump Sr. AND Barron Trump straight in the face at any opportunity that I get!’ Fiorenza wrote in her email.

But just in case one threatening email wasn’t enough, Fiorenza fired off another email to the headmaster on June 5, where she wrote that a premeditated and intentional shooting of the former President Trump and his youngest son would be ‘IN SELF DEFENSE!’

In a ‘voluntary audio and video interview’ on the afternoon of June 14, Fiorenza was shown the emails whereby the woman ‘confirmed that she intentionally wrote and sent them via email’ from her home,” the complaint said.

‘Based on the foregoing, your affiant submits that there is probable cause to believe that FIORENZA did knowingly and willfully make threats via commercial email to take the life of or to inflict bodily harm upon the persons of the former President of the United States, and a member of the immediate family of a former president,’ the complaint concluded, citing 18 U.S. Code § 875.

The federal statute criminalizes the emailing of ‘any communication containing any threat to kidnap any person or any threat to injure the person of another.’ The crime is punishable by a fine and/or no more than five years in prison upon conviction.

Troubling Facebook posts

A cursory regard of Fiorenza’s Facebook page (since removed) revealed the Illinois native having worked as a social studies teacher. Chicago Public Schools confirmed Fiorenza had been an employee from Sept. 22, 2019 to Aug. 30, 2020 — less than a year. The defendant was reportedly fired, but the school district would not specify whether she was a teacher, CBS News reported.

Fiorenza’s Facebook page is also rife with references to the Illuminati and the Rothschilds.

A post shared on June 24, 2020 on her Facebook page, included the following post, ‘Elite? Don Trump Sr. is the root of the evil with his business partner Oprah Winfrey. Ironically, over $5 Billion net worth. They control too much politics and have too much influence in the arts. They’re not even artistic people. They are rock hard sociopaths and narcissists.’

On December 21, 2021, Fiorenza wrote on Facebook, ‘Donald Trump is the leader of the Hollywood pedophile ring in the Arts. Most of the contact is through electronic means with psychotronic weaponry and voice 2 skull technology. The United States Army published information on this technology.’

The exponential rise of violence and rhetoric against US Presidents and politicians

Fiorenza shared a post from another account on her page as recently as Monday that spoke of ‘psychotronic weaponry’ and ‘looking’ for Barron Trump at his school.

The defendant demanded the ‘arrest [of] the Trump family Hollywood pedophile ring in the Arts!’ and separately posted a photo of a Trump dummy hanging from a noose.

Following her arrest Monday, Fiorenza made an initial appearance in court on Tuesday, where the judge noted that she would have to face the case in Florida. A Wednesday hearing will reportedly focus on the manner of Fiorenza’s extradition to Florida. Indeed.

Prosecutors had asked she be detained until she is transferred to Florida for a criminal hearing because Barron Trump is a minor, according to the Chicago Sun-Times.

Fiorenza’s arrest comes amid raised political tensions in the US, with Trump, a current GOP presidential candidate, facing four criminal cases in four cities and a highly contentious presidential election just 14 months away.

On Aug. 9, FBI agents shot and killed Craig Robertson, an armed 75-year-old Utah man and self avowed Trump supporter, while attempting to serve arrest and search warrants at his home after the Utah resident having made continuous threats to ‘take down’ current President Joe Biden.

According to USA Today, threats against public officials were higher last year than any of the previous 10 years.

‘We’re on track to meet, if not surpass, the number of federal arrests when it comes to communicating threats against public officials this year. Trend lines are going up — violent rhetoric is on the rise, and is unfortunately becoming normalized, and that’s concerning,’ said Seamus Hughes of the National Counterterrorism Innovation, Technology, and Education Center.

Experts say things are only going to get worse.

‘All sorts of agencies have reported increases in threats. There are a lot of people out there using language to get people angry,’ said senior research fellow at the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism, Mark Pitcavage.