Craig Deleeuw Robertson, Provo, Utah man and Trump supporter shot dead by FBI after making threats against Joe Biden and other politicians by FBI during morning raid.

‘Hey FBI, you still monitoring my posts?’ A Utah man has been shot dead by the FBI during a deadly raid following threats against President Joe Biden and other politicians, including a New York district attorney who is prosecuting former President Donald Trump.

Craig Deleeuw Robertson, 75, was gunned down on his doorstep by agents in Provo – an hour from Salt Lake City – after they were alerted to his posts about the president.

The FBI said the incident occurred after special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at the man’s residence in Provo, Utah.

Trump supporter shot dead by FBI hours before President Joe Biden was to arrive in Utah

Messages posted on what is believed to be Craig Robertson’s Facebook page on Tuesday included content about how he’d murder the commander in chief, CNBC reported.

The page, which posted pro-Trump comments, also had more death threats against Biden’s brother, Kamala Harris as well as Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg who is currently pursuing charges against the former president over falsifying business records related to a 2016 payment to porn star Stormy Daniels.

Meanwhile he shared numerous pictures of the heavy duty weapons he had stacked in a huge gun cache in his house, including sniper rifles and AR-15-style guns.

The FBI raided his home in the early hours of Wednesday morning, just hours before Biden was due in the city for a series of speeches and visits.

Special agents attempted to serve arrest and search warrants at Robertson’s house in Provo but ended up shooting and killing him at around 6:15 am. President Biden was slated to arrive in Salt Lake City some 12 hours later.

Ongoing threats against Joe Biden and other politicians

An FBI official said the raid was in connection with an investigation into alleged threats against President Joe Biden and other political figures in previous weeks.

The threats involved plans to take physical action which the FBI deemed ‘credible.’

Court documents show Robertson threatened to ‘inflict bodily harm’ on Biden during his visit to Utah as recently as Monday.

A felony complaint against Robertson filed in U.S. District Court in Utah charged him with making threats against the president, making interstate threats, and influencing, impeding, and retaliating against federal law enforcement officers by threat.

In a social media post he sent on August 7, Robertson allegedly wrote: ‘I hear Biden is coming to Utah. Digging out my hold Ghillie suit and cleaning the dust off the M24 sniper rifle.’

‘Welcome Baffoon in Chief!,’ he concluded the post, which was written in bold black letters on a pink and purple swirly background.

Taunting messages on FB

Robertson’s Facebook included posts threatening violence toward Biden and other prominent democrats – along with images glorifying guns.

Just two days ago, Robertson posted: ‘Hey FBI, you still monitoring my social media? Checking so I can be sure to have a loaded gun handy in case you drop by again.’

In March, Robertson allegedly also threatened to murder New York County District Attorney Alvin Bragg, who was overseeing the criminal investigation into former President Donald Trump.

‘I’ll be waiting in the courthouse parking garage with my suppressed Smith &Wesson M&P 9mm to smoke a radical fool prosecutor that should never have been elected,’ he posted at the time. ‘BYE, BYE, TO ANOTHER CORRUPT B______!!!’

Robertson also commented on California Governor Gavin Newsom this week, in a post that read: ‘Gavin Newsom has been drinking toilet water for years especially right after his old lady takes a dump.’

Fantasies of hurting President Joe Biden

The majority of his social media posts revolve around the president or his son Hunter – many include violent and highly specific physical threats.

‘In my dream I see Joe Biden’s body in a dark corner of a DC parking garage with his head severed and lying in a huge puddle of blood. Hoorah,’ he wrote in one post.

For months, Robertson has posted daily threats on what is believed to be his Facebook page, revealing his obsession with the president and fantasies about hurting him.

Another reads: ‘There is only one creature in this universe I hate more than Joe Biden. It’s Lucifer, Biden’s brother!’

While conducting surveillance on Robertson’s home on March 19, a special agent attempted to speak with Robertson about his posts, according to Fox4.

Robertson replied, ‘I said it was a dream!’ and told the agent to come back with a warrant.

The investigation began in April and the US Secret Services became aware of it in June.

‘The FBI takes all shooting incidents involving our agents or task force members seriously,’ the FBI said in a statement.

‘In accordance with FBI policy, the shooting incident is under review by the FBI’s Inspection Division. As this is an ongoing matter, we have no further details to provide.’