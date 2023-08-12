Killed by a spurned lover or suitor? Rachel Morin, Maryland mom of 5 killed along hiking trail was on a number of dating apps prior to brutal death.

A Maryland mom of 5 who was brutally murdered along a hiking trail last weekend was on a number of dating apps prior to her Bel Air slaying a source has revealed as cops have yet to make an arrest in her death.

On the afternoon of her death Rachel Morin, 37, stopped at Glow – The Bronzing Studio on Red Pump Road in Bel Air for her daily spray tan at 2 p.m.

A source close to the salon told the nypost, all employees there knew her and the late mother had revealed to staff she was on ‘multiple dating sites’ prior to her death.

Slain Maryland mom’s last hours

However, that same week she had gone public with her romance with Richard Tobin, who was one of the last people to see her alive.

Tobin — who has not been named as a suspect and helped raise the alarm about his new girfriend’s disappearance — had met up with her that afternoon.

After touching up her tan, Morin told salon workers she was heading off to the gym.

Tobin confirmed in a now-deleted Facebook comment they went to the gym together.

The couple went to a Planet Fitness, where Morin is a Black Card holder who can use any of the company’s facilities.

Tobin’s ‘home gym’ is the Rock Spring Road location, which is located around the corner from the tanning salon, but employees were unable to confirm if Morin had visited on Saturday, August 5, the same day she went missing.

An employee told the nypost that Morin mainly used the Abingdon location, which is 8 miles up the road off the Bel Air Bypass.

New theories emerge

Tobin, who has since made his social media pages private, also revealed in a now-deleted comment he dropped her off at her home shortly before 5 p.m.

Morin then went to the hiking trail and was last spotted sometime between the hours of 6 and 7:30 p.m.

Local man, Michael Gabriszeski who discovered Morins’ remains claimed she was naked and looked ‘like her head had been smashed in with a rock,’ according to the Daily Mail.

The Harford County Sheriff’s Office, Friday night, announced they had identified five witnesses who were on the trail during those hours and were now in contact with them as investigators tried to piece the last hours of the slain mom.

Tobin said on Facebook that Morin had been missing since 7 p.m., and he and her children began looking for her around 9 p.m. He then made an official report to police around midnight.

‘She’s been missing since 7 p.m., she went on a hike and me and the kids have been trying to find her since 9,’ Tobin wrote in a now-deleted Facebook comment.

Facebook users speculated Tobin — who has publicly admitted to being in recovery — may have been at an AA meeting at the Mann House at the time Morin disappeared.

When contacted, the Mann House said it had ‘no comment’ regarding Tobin’s association or whereabouts at its establishment, which is in line with protocol to protect the privacy of its attendees.

Morin’s body was found the next day.

Police have yet to confirm Morin’s official cause of death, while noting that the mom of five’s death was clearly ‘not an accidental death.’

‘This is foul play on the part of another,’ Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler surmised.

Speculation has now led to social media wondering if the woman was being followed or killed in retribution by a potential dating app suitor she may have been involved with prior to her public announcement of her new relationship with Tobin.