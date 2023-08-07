Rachel Morin missing Bel Air, Maryland woman found dead in homicide case during hike as new boyfriend, Richard Tobin denies murdering her.

The body of a Maryland woman was recovered over the weekend, hours after she went missing after going for a walk along a nature trail in Bel Air, Harford County. The discovery led to the new boyfriend of the deceased woman taking to social media insisting, despite his prior criminal history, of having nothing to do with her death.

During a press conference on Sunday evening, Harford County Sheriff Jeff Gahler said the body of a who authorities believe was Rachel Morin, 37, had been found off the Ma and Pa Trail in Bel Air just after 1 p.m, Sunday afternoon, according to FOX News.

The sheriff said 37-year-old Rachel Morin’s boyfriend reported to police at about 11:30 p.m. on Saturday night that she headed out from her home at about 6 p.m. to go for a walk on the Ma and Pa Trail, only for the mom of five to never return.

Mystery homicide

When she did not return as expected, Morin’s boyfriend, Richard Tobin, 27, reported his girlfriend missing, telling police her car was at the trailhead in Bel Air, but she was not.

The pair only made their relationship official on social media four days earlier.

When deputies searched the area, they were able to locate the vehicle at the Williams Street entrance to the trail. The vehicle has since been taken to the criminal investigations’ division building to be processed.

At 1:07 p.m. on Sunday, a citizen called 911 to report they found the body of a woman off the trail, and Gahler said the investigation went from a missing person case to a homicide.

‘I’m not going to go into what, physically, they observed at the scene. But investigators believe sadly that it’s a homicide case,’ Gahler told reporters.

Gahler would later confirm the discovered body as that of Morin, while also saying authorities were waiting for the medical examiner to confirm the identity and cause of death.

‘I love Rachel. I would never do anything to her’

‘We have to let the process do what it’s supposed to do,’ the sheriff said.

He went on to say he understands homicides cause a lot of concern in the community, especially at a trail like the Ma and Pa Trail, which is traditionally known as a safe space.

As questions around the woman’s death arose on Sunday, Tobin took to social media to insist he had nothing to do with it.

‘I love Rachel. I would never do anything to her, let the family and I grieve. Yes, I have a past but I also have 15 months clean and have changed as a person. Please.’

Tobin has been arrested 14 times since 2014 on a variety of charges including drug dealing, assault, disorderly conduct and refusing arrest.

His lengthy rap sheet includes two arrests for criminal second degree assault, violating restraining orders, drug possession, and malicious destruction of property.

Tobin also has a number of traffic offenses, a fugitive from justice offense, resisting arrest, and disorderly intoxication and conduct marks on his record, documents cited by the dailymail show.

Second woman also reported missing along hiking trail – related?

His most recent misdemeanor on record – second degree assault – occurred on March 14, 2020.

Just days before her disappearance and death, Rachel shared snaps of her and her new boyfriend Richard.

She wrote, along with two smiley images: ‘Only started taking pics few weeks ago.. but these are a few of my favorites. From the beach to the mountains.’

Morin was only 5ft 2in and weighed just 107lbs.

She was last seen wearing a blue or black tank top, black sports bra, black spandex shorts and grey sneakers.

Within a 24-hour period, two women went missing: Morin and Karen Elliot, 58.

Elliott was last seen at her home in Bel Air at about 2:20 p.m. on Saturday, wearing a green shirt and blue jeans. She was also seen heading into the wooded area behind Cypress Drive in Bel Air.

On Sunday afternoon, a robo call went out to the surrounding community saying the second day of searching for Elliott had concluded, and that the sheriff’s office did not believe there was any danger to the community. Still, they asked anyone with information about Elliott’s whereabouts to call 410-612-1717.

Both cases, Gahler insisted, were unrelated.

The sheriff could not say whether a suspect had been arrested in the Morin investigation, or whether it was a targeted case.

But he said he hopes that will change in the coming hours.

Unlike the Elliott investigation, though, Gahler could not say if there was a threat to the community or not.

He warned community members who go out for a hike along the trails to change up their routine to make it less predictable and to be aware of their surroundings. The sheriff also suggested wearing a whistle or some sort of alert device to call for help, among other tips.

Community eagerly awaits answers

The sheriff’s office asks anyone with information about Rachel’s disappearance who may have seen anything to contact Detective Golden at 410-836-5430.

On a GoFundMe page, Rachel Morin’s sister Rebekah said that her death was ‘not accidental’ and that she ‘did not go willingly.’

She wrote: ‘It is with devastating sadness and a broken heart that our family has been hit with yet another heartbreak.

‘My sister, Rachel Morin went missing on Saturday August 5 2023 around 6pm. In less then 24 hours her body was found by local law enforcement.

‘It has only been a week since my niece Lily Beth passed away from SIDS, and I find that I have to make yet another GoFundMe to help my mother, Patty Morin with funeral costs. There was no life insurance in place. This was not an accidental death, and she did not go willingly and she deserves a funeral worthy of her her beauty.

‘If there are any remaining funds they will go towards things her 5 children may need. Please share, donate, comment and keep this going. Once we have made the arrangements I will update with service dates and times. If you wish to donate directly please message me on Facebook.’

Tributes have flooded in for the much-loved mother.

One person wrote: ‘I just saw Rachel a few days ago. I have known her and her daughters for several years. She was always nice to me.

‘I wish I could do more, then again I wish this never happened. Condolences to family and friends and above all her children. Rest in peace Rachel.’

Another said: ‘I am so sorry for her family’s loss. Thinking of all of her loved ones, and children especially.’

A third added: ‘We knew Rachel and her children well, and we will definitely miss them.’

While it is still a highly active investigation, the sheriff’s office asked the community to refrain from posting any known details or guesses on its Facebook page, saying it could hinder the investigation or lead to false information.

‘We want answers as much as you do,’ the sheriff’s office said on Facebook.