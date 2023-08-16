Utah man shoots teen girlfriend in the leg after warning her not...

A Utah man shot his teenage girlfriend in the leg after warning her ‘there would be consequences’ if she went to a party without him, police said.

Fahd Mahdi, 18, of South Jordan was charged Tuesday with discharge of a firearm causing serious injury, a first-degree felony.

He is accused of shooting his 17-year-old girlfriend in the leg on Aug. 6 after discovering the teen girl ignoring his feelings and making plans that didn’t include him.

‘Told victim that he was not afraid to punch her in front of everyone,’

Mahdi allegedly told the teen that ‘if she went without him there would be trouble,’ according to charging documents obtained by KSL.com.

The man reportedly followed her to the party and demanded that she come home.

‘He threatened to hurt her and told her that he was not afraid to punch her in front of everyone,’ records stated.

Later in the night, Mahdi allegedly knelt down next to his girlfriend while she was sitting in the back seat of her friend’s car and shot her in the leg.

‘[She] stated that Mahdi displayed a pistol, and she asked him if he had taken pictures with the gun. [She] reported that her ears started to ring, and she realized that she had been shot in the leg by Mahdi,’ the charges allege.

Abusive and violent relationship

A friend rushed the girlfriend to a local hospital, where she underwent surgery for a broken femur.

The girlfriend identified Mahdi as her assailant when Salt Lake police were called to the scene at around 2:30 a.m.

Mahdi was taken into custody on suspicion of felony discharge of a firearm, but wasn’t arrested for another week.

The teen told officers there was a history of abuse between herself and her boyfriend.

‘The victim described their relationship as violent and abusive,’ court records said.

‘She stated that [he] is very possessive of her and treats her like she is his property. The victim further stated that [Mahdi] is physically, mentally, and emotionally abusive toward her.’

Mahdi is being held at the Salt Lake County Jail without bail.