Woman charged for ditching French bulldog at airport so she could jet...

Allison Gaiser, Kittanning, Pennsylvania woman charged with animal cruelty and other charges after abandoning French bulldog at Pittsburgh airport to go on vacation cause she didn’t have the appropriate crate for animal.

Probably not the dog owner of the year. A Pennsylvania woman who allegedly ditched her French bulldog at a Pittsburgh airport earlier this month so she could jet off on vacation has been charged with animal cruelty, police said Thursday.

Allison Gaiser, 44, of Kittanning, PA. is accused of leaving the 7-year-old canine in a stroller and flying to a Mexican resort on Aug. 4 because she didn’t have the correct crate carrier for the pet, according to the Allegheny County Police.

Gaiser had initially tried to convince airline staff to grant her a boarding pass for the dog as an emotional support pet but failed, officials said earlier this month.

Dog abandoned at short term parking lot

Officers later found the animal abandoned near a short-term parking lot at Pittsburgh International Airport. Cops were able to track down Gaiser via the dog’s microchip.

Gaiser was charged with one misdemeanor count of animal cruelty, along with animal neglect and abandonment violations, the department said in a Facebook post Thursday.

‘Investigators determined Gaiser intentionally abandoned the dog near short-term parking before boarding a plane to a resort destination in Mexico,’ the post stated in part.

It remained unclear why the dog owner declined to make other provisions for the animal or simply delay travel arrangements.

The abandoned animal continues to be in the care of Animal Friends shelter.