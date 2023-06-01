How to sell feet photos in 2023 & how much should you...

How to sell feet photos in 2023 & how much should you charge? How women are getting creative in selling feet pictures, building a following and making a tidy sum of income.

Selling feet pictures is trending on various social media platforms and exclusive feet picture selling applications, making it one of the most fun and easy ways to make lots of money in 2023. Who knew?

Despite what one might initially wonder, selling foot pictures is a legitimate bona fide way to make cash and there are no shortage of fans who want access to pretty feet. Which begs the question- how does one get involved?

When it comes to selling feet photos, one can still pics on websites, apps and social media. Part of the trick of how much to charge for such yummy photos depends on the apps one chooses to work with and best website to sell feet photos.

Here are the suggested steps to take to successfully sell your foot pics online!

Make your feet look appealing, including utilizing foot lingerie ideas Set up the scene/background of the photo. Take pictures of your feet in different poses and learn to professionally edit them (free apps you can use!). Sign up for a feet-selling platform. Upload your foot pictures. Set your prices. Market your foot pictures online. Cash in on your foot model work!

Who buys Feet Pictures

By now some of you are wondering, who actually buys photos and is it legal? The answer is short- plenty of people (you’d be surprised and yes it is very legal).

Some of the biggest foot pic purchases are from:

People with foot fetishes

Modeling agencies

Shoe and sock companies

Foot jewelry companies (toe rings, anklets, etc)

Podiatrist Doctors (for their websites)

Stock Photo Companies

Foot Care Companies (Ex: Dr. Scholls)

The upshot ladies, as long as you present your feet well and keep your feet moisturized and well hydrated there are no shortage of men who will splash out to buy photos with some collectors becoming regular clients

How Much to Charge for Feet Pictures

Most people charge anywhere from $5 to over $100 per foot picture that they personally set on a platform. However, the average foot photo is usually around $15-$25 per photo. Videos of feet can begin at $30 and above, with prices going up the more consistent one is and loyal following one builds.

Feel free to get creative and set a price based on the work you put in and how creative you are!

You can always start low and move your prices up higher as you see what’s selling well. while keeping in mind the more demand and followers you get, the more flexibility you have to charge higher prices.

How Much Can You Make Selling Feet Pictures?

However, some women make an actual full-time income selling foot photos and can make an income of $70,000 a year, at least back in 2017. Presumably one can expect to earn far more in 2023 in a full time role.

The amount actually earned will all depend on how many photos are being sold, the quality and how popular the images are. Something that sellers can directly control. Along with working directly with feet seller platforms, top sellers can segue their sales into direct sales with their own Instagram platform and PayPal account, leaving unlimited upside potential for feet sellers.

Reflected one high foot volume seller during an interview with Cosmopolitan:

‘I learned how some men like particular parts of the feet such as the arches and the soles.’

Adding: ‘I had no idea just how far into the world of fetishes I would someday find myself.’

And presumably extra disposable income that she may have not possibly envisaged save for some creativity, bravado and spunk.