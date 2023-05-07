Texas mall shooter id as Dallas Hispanic man with gang tattoo on hand who lived with his parents and who often kept to himself and exhibiting odd behavior who dressed in Gothic wear.

Social media is alluding to the identity of the Texas mall shooter who shot dead eight shoppers, injuring seven others, including children at a local shopping mall as a Dallas area man of Hispanic origin possibly belonging to a gang.

The gunman, thought to be in his 30’s according to captured footage and witnesses, drove up to the Allen Premium Outlets shopping mall just in the town of Allen, a small suburb north of Dallas, just after 3.30pm Saturday afternoon and began to randomly shoot at shoppers upon getting out of a grey car before being shot dead by a police officer who had arrived at the mall for another incident.

Witnesses told of the gunman approaching stunned shoppers at the mall, dressed in all black and wearing military tactical gear akin to that warn by SWAT police officers and armed with an AR-15.

The Allen shooter has a tattoo on his hand that some think corresponds to tango blast! pic.twitter.com/vDFnmiOkY9 — Texas (@MustangMan_TX) May 7, 2023

Gang tattoo on gunman’s left hand

Close stills of the gunman’s left hand showed what appeared to be a gang tattoo. Authorities had yet to confirm the nature or affiliation of the tattoo as social media speculated whether the shooting was an orchestrated hit against ‘whites’.

Meanwhile police and the FBI convened at the man’s family home in the Dallas area, in which it was revealed the gunman lived with his parents. Translators were requested by the family.

Dallas is roughly 30 miles south of the Allen Premium Outlets, where the shooting occurred.

No known motive

Neighbors told WFAA that the man was in his 30s and had lived there for as long as they could remember.

They said he was very quiet, often wore some kind of security uniform, although he had never been seen with a weapon. Neighbors also remarked the man was often seen dressed in Gothic regalia.

The man was often observed walking up and down the street where he lived wearing a hoodie, rarely talked to anyone and exhibited ‘unusual behavior.’

The alleged gunman’s gray Dodge Charger was always parked in front of the house, neighbors said, while noting he and the car had notably been absent in recent weeks.

Neighbors did not recall any police activity or problems at the residence.

Investigators believe the gunman acted alone – while his motives continued to remain unknown.