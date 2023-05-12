I did nothing wrong: Drunk driver who killed bride was three times...

Jamie Lee Komoroski drunk driver who killed newly wedded bride, Samantha Hutchinson had a BAC of 0.261, three times the legal limit, telling cops in the immediate aftermath that she did nothing wrong.

A female driver who crashed her vehicle into a newly wed couple on their wedding night, leaving the bride dead, had a blood alcohol concentration level of more than three times the legal limit. In the immediate aftermath of the crash, the suspect told cops, ‘I did nothing wrong.’

Jamie Lee Komoroski, 25, had a BAC level of 0.261 when she allegedly slammed her car into a golf cart, newly wed woman, Samantha Hutchinson, 34, was driving in with her new husband in Folly Beach, according to a toxicology report from South Carolina police.

The former taco eatery waitress was allegedly so intoxicated during the crash that she appeared confused, telling responding officers, ‘All the sudden something hit me,’ and repeatedly saying: ‘I did nothing wrong,’ according to the incident report cited by the nypost.

Suspect claimed having had only two drinks while refusing sobriety test

The report, filed by Folly Beach Police Sgt. Zac Halpern, reveals that Komoroski claiming to only having two drinks an hour before the accident, a beer and a tequila pineapple.

When Halpern asked her how drunk she was between a scale of one to 10, he said he heard her mumble that she was at an eight before demanding a lawyer.

When the responding officers tried to administer a sobriety test, Komoroski refused, yelling for her boyfriend as police noted that she appeared to try to hide her eyes from them.

When Halpern tried to help her out of the car to check her balance, the officer noted she had trouble standing on her feet, but Komoroski claimed she was fine.

History of prior driving violations

Halpern’s report also claimed Komoroski was dazed at the scene of the crash, calling for her boyfriend at one moment and then suddenly screaming after looking back at the wreckage.

Halpern noted that Komoroski was clearly confused when he was arresting her, as the officer had to repeat his reasoning three times after she refused to get in the back of his patrol car.

‘This is a clear indication of someone who is intoxicated; is to repeat over and over, after their question has already been answered,’ Halpern wrote in the report.

Officials said Komoroski was going 40 mph over the 25 mph speed limit in her rented Toyota Camry along a poorly lit residential street when she slammed into the newlyweds’ slow-moving vehicle, which was thrown 100 yards on impact and rolled over several times.

Samantha was declared dead at the scene, still wearing her white wedding dress. Her 36-year-old husband, Aric Hutchinson, was transported to a hospital suffering from a brain injury and multiple broken bones.

Aric underwent two surgeries and was released on May 4.

Komoroski, who was not injured in the collision, was arrested and charged with three counts of DUI involving death or serious bodily injury and reckless homicide.

Of note, Komoroski had a number of driving violations dating back to 2018 to last year, where she was cited for speeding on at least three different occasions and failure to use a turn signal or stop signal.

She remains jailed in North Charleston, having been denied bond.