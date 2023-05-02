Jamie Komoroski drunk driver kills Samantha Hutchinson newly married bride on the night of her wedding to Aric Hutchinson. Female driver who refused field sobriety test, insists she only had two drinks. History ongoing driving violations.

She insists she only had two drinks. Or did she?

A female driver accused of driving under the influence and killing a newly married bride according to media reports refused to take a field sobriety test after her vehicle collided into a car carrying a newly married couple as they left their wedding reception.

Jamie Komoroski, 25, told officers following Friday night’s deadly crash having only a shot of tequila and one beer about an hour the collision that killed 34-year-old Samantha Hutchinson, WCBD reported.

Komoroski was behind the wheel of a grey Toyota rental car when she allegedly plowed into a golf cart carrying Hutchinson, her new husband Aric Hutchinson and two relatives shortly after the couple’s wedding reception in Folly Beach.

She was traveling 65 miles per hour in a 25 mph zone and only braked right before she struck the cart, police said.

Suspect estimated her rate of impairment of 8 out of 10

Hutchinson of North Carolina, died after the crash. Aric and a relative suffered serious injuries, while the second injured relative was listed in stable condition, according to ABC News.

Komoroski upon her arrest was charged with reckless vehicular homicide and three counts of driving under the influence causing death. The woman remains held without bail.

When police arrived at the crash scene, Komoroski was observed smelling of alcohol, with the woman estimating to officers that her rate of impairment was an 8 on a scale of one to 10, according to the police documents obtained by WCBD.

Police said Komoroski was also unsteady on her feet and ‘strongly refused and became uncooperative’ when asked to take a field sobriety test, according to documents.

A warrant was issued for a blood test.

Its results are pending.

The golf cart the newly married couple were traveling in was found about 75 yards from the collision, ABC News reported.

History of ongoing driving violations

Folly Beach Department of Public Safety chief Andrew Gilreath said the golf cart was allowed to operate and had lights.

Of note, Komoroski has a history of traffic violations dating back to 2018 the dailymail reported. The first occurred on May 31, 2018, in Horry County, South Carolina — home of Myrtle Beach and Coastal Carolina University, where Komoroski attended school. She was accused of speeding less than 10 miles per hour over the speed limit, to which she pleaded guilty and paid a $76.50 fine. Later that year, Komoroski pleaded guilty to a count of driving a vehicle at a speed that is unreasonable road conditions. She was arrested in November during a rare freeze warning in the popular tourist area. In 2019, Komoroski was again charged with speeding 10mph or less over the speed limit, to which she again pleaded guilty and paid another $76.50. More recently, she was cited for failure to use a turn signal or stop signal, to which she pleaded guilty on April 5, 2023, and paid a $25 fine.

Life long damages

A fundraiser for the groom who suffered extensive injuries including, including brain injury, various broken bones and needing reconstruction surgery according to the man’s mother, as of Tuesday morning had raised well over $411K.

‘I was handed Aric’s wedding ring in a plastic bag at the hospital, five hours after Sam placed it on his finger and they read each other their vows,’ Annette Hutchinson wrote on the GoFundMe. ‘Aric has lost the love of his life.’

This fundraiser will help pay for Sam’s burial and medical costs for Aric and his family.

It remained unclear if the groom was aware that his wife died, as he has been in a critical condition since Friday night’s deadly crash.

Komoroski is now in custody at the Sheriff Al Cannon Detention Center and is set to appear in court in connection with the incident in June.

She could face up to 25 years in prison for the death of the bride, as well of a fine of up to $25,100, and an additional 15 years and $10,100 for the serious injury caused to the men in the buggy.

For the reckless homicide she could be handed a sentence of 10 years in prison, and a fine of up to $5,000 – as well as having her license revoked for five years on her release.

But none of that will ever bring back Samantha Hutchinson or heal the wounds that Arc Hutchinson will likely have to bear for the rest of his life. If he survives.