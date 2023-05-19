Alexee Trevizo, Artesia, New Mexico teen admits putting newborn baby in hospital trash can to die as she makes bond and now awaits trial on first degree murder.

Released body cam video has recorded a New Mexico teen admitting giving birth to a baby boy and then putting him in a hospital trash can, where the child eventually died.

Alexee Trevizo, 19, is heard telling her mother, ‘It came out of me, I put it in the bag. In the trash bag. I’m sorry mom.’

Trevizo locked herself in the hospital bathroom on January 27, at Artesia General Hospital, gave birth to the baby boy before placing him in the trash can, investigators said. She remains free as she awaits trial for first degree murder.

‘I’m sorry, it came out of me and I didn’t know what to do’

In December 2022, Alexee Trevizo went to an Artesia, New Mexico hospital complaining of severe back pain. She was treated and released. A few weeks later, she went back complaining of back pain again, but while she was there, hospital staff members believe she locked herself inside a bathroom, gave birth, then stuffed the baby into the bathroom’s trash can, Inside Edition reported.

During a search of the bathroom, a deceased baby boy was found in the bathroom, leading to police being called. At the time Trevizo was recorded speaking to her mother and a doctor, where she conceded placing the newborn in the trash can.

‘We discovered a dead baby in the bathroom’ the doctor says, as Trevizo is seen lying on a hospital bed, with her mother sat at her feet.

‘I’m sorry, it came out of me and I didn’t know what to do’ Trevizo tells the doctor, ‘I was just scared, it was not crying or nothing.’

‘What did you do to it’ the mother demands and holds her head in her hands in desperation, before the doctor tells her to ‘stop right there’.

‘The number one priority guys’ the doctor goes on ‘is she just had a baby, I don’t know whether she has delivered the placenta. She’s bleeding significantly’ she says, before explaining that the teenager must be moved to the obstetrician.

‘I’m sorry about this, but in terms of delivering a baby and it looked like you tried to hide it, we do have to have the police involved.

‘The baby is going to have to be taken for autopsy and there will be an investigator and everything’ the doctor states.

‘I’m so sorry, but we need to do this correctly and I want to be transparent with you about what our steps are going to be.’

‘Nothing was crying, it came out with nothing’ Trevizo repeats.

Newborn’s death deemed a homicide

A male medic in the room then asks the mother and daughter if they have any questions, to which Trevizo’s mother asks how big the baby is.

‘It’s full term’ the masked medic responds.

‘What!’ she exclaims, suggesting she did not know that her daughter was nine months pregnant prior to the birth.

‘Lexi, have you watched the news, about what the girls do to their babies and they go to jail’ the mother asks in frustration.

Trevizo bursts into tears and is then told that there are detectives on the way to talk to her and that she is now detained in the hospital under police custody.

Trevizo locked herself in the hospital bathroom on January 27 gave birth to the baby boy before placing him in the trash can, investigators said according to LawandCrime.

By the time the baby was found, the baby had died and Trevizo had left the hospital, investigators said.

An autopsy listed the cause of death as a homicide in March.

Police charged and arrested Trevizo with first-degree murder on May 10.

Trevizo has since been released from jail after making $100,000 bond. The teen will be able to finish the school year without an ankle monitor or house arrest, while she waits to stand trial.

Gary C. Mitchell, an attorney for Trevizo, previously told the Associated Press that his client has no criminal record and should not be facing a murder charge.

He said there are ‘major discrepancies about what happened’ in the hospital and ‘this isn’t a classic child abuse case.’