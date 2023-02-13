Weng Sor Broolyn U-Haul truck driver hits multiple pedestrians in Brooklyn during 30 minute rampage. Homeless Asian man told cops he ‘wanted to die.’

‘I want to die!’ A U-Haul truck driver in Brooklyn is reported to have injured no less than eight individuals, including a police officer and multiple moped drivers following a high speed police chase.

Weng Sor was identified as the driver, a 62 year old Asian man with no prior arrests, who cops described as being ’emotionally disturbed’. Police arrested the man after driving past red lights, onto bike lanes and pedestrian sidewalks and striking moped drivers and pedestrians on purpose.

At 10.15am, the un-identified driver struck down multiple people on 5th Avenue and Bay Ridge Parkway before driving north the NYPD said during a Monday press conference.

The driver struck a number of multiple people before eventually being stopped by the NYPD in Red Hook. The suspect was taken into custody at Hamilton Ave and Columbia St.

Surveillance footage (see below) from some of the stores that line the U-Haul driver’s route show him mowing into a cyclist, driving over one pedestrian and striking moped drivers.

#BREAKING: New York City police have arrested a U-Haul truck driver who reportedly struck several pedestrians on a Brooklyn sidewalk. Officials say they apprehended the suspect as he attempted to flee to Manhattan. READ MORE: https://t.co/NQOj4LucFP pic.twitter.com/7ogmbqph2S — NewsNation (@NewsNation) February 13, 2023

‘I want to die!’

Police were probing whether the man was homeless and living out of the truck. The U-Haul driver had one prior run-in with cops for a mental health call in 2019, police sources told the nypost.

Investigators believe Sor was issued a traffic infraction while using the truck at least once within the past week.

At one point, during an attempt to pull the man over, the 62 year old U-Haul driver told police that he ‘wanted to die’ before fleeing the scene and driving onto the sidewalk, abc7NY reported.

One police officer was injured in Bay Ridge today but the extent of their injuries is not known.

A pedestrian struck on 4th Avenue, a man in his 30s, was rushed to Lutheran Hospital, where he was fighting for his life in critical condition, police said.

The three moped drivers suffered minor injuries, according to cops.

New York City councilman Justin Brannan told of two victims being ‘badly hurt’.

2 serious critical injuries

All have been taken to NYU Langone Health with two individual’s thought to have suffered extensive injuries.

Offered Brannan: ‘A man driving a U-Haul went on a rampage in Bay Ridge.

‘He was just apprehended in Sunset Park. Several people were hit and badly injured.

‘We have no idea of motives at this time but this wasn’t an accident.

‘Suspect was actually arrested near the BK Battery Tunnel. We think he hit at least 6 people with the truck and 2 are in very bad shape.

‘PLEASE pray for these folks.’

No known motive

Police had yet to determine a possible motive behind the vehicular assaults, while adamantly maintaining the man’s actions were not accidental.

Police took the suspect into custody for questioning and is now in the hospital for a psychological evaluation.

The bomb squad was called in to search the truck and found nothing suspicious, according to police.

It remained unclear what charges the man would now face.

According to AP, the incident comes as a jury was set to consider on Monday whether Sayfullo Saipov, an Islamic extremist who killed eight people on a New York City bike path in 2017 by hitting them with a truck, should get the death penalty.