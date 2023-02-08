Bryan Kohberger was fired from teaching assistant job at WSU over behaviorial issues and sexist attitude, including grading females harder than males.

Pushed to the brink? A report has told of criminology PhD student suspecting of brutally slaying four Idaho college students as they slept at their off campus residence having being fired from his teaching assistant job days before his arrest over ‘behaviorial issues’ and ‘sexist attitude.’

Bryan Kohberger, 28, who was completing his masters at nearby Washington State University was facing disciplinary actions at his job before he was ultimately let go on December 19 – roughly one month after he allegedly killed four students. Eleven days later, he was arrested in Pennsylvania at his parents home.

He started the position in August and was put under investigation within a month due to ‘behavioral problems’ and having a ‘sexist attitude toward women,’ NewsNation reported.

The alleged quadruple murderer was reportedly issued several warnings about his behavior and was brought into a meeting with a group of professors to discuss it, with his attitude toward women being a key talking point.

Professors reportedly said he was ‘rude to women’ and that he graded them differently than the male students. He also reportedly had a ‘sexist attitude toward females he interacted with at the school.’

‘feisty’ and ‘belligerent’ & ‘argumentative’

Kohberger has been accused of brutally murdering Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Maddie Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Ethan Chapin, 20, in their off-campus home on November 13. The Pennsylvanian faces four first-degree murder charges in Idaho for their deaths.

During his time his time as a teaching assistant, Kohberger reportedly had multiple altercations with Professor John Snyder.

He had an argument with Snyder on September 23. Ten days later, Snyder pulled Kohberger into an a meeting to discuss his ‘professional behavior.’

Kohberger reportedly became more ‘feisty’ and ‘belligerent’ after the meeting and got into arguments with professors.

Weeks later, Snyder sent the PhD student an email, citing that the teaching assistant had failed to ‘meet expectations,’ according to NewsNation. On November 2, Kohberger and the professor met to discuss an ‘improvement plan.’

More than a month later – and after the murders have already occurred – Kohberger met with the group of professors to discuss his progress with the improvement plan.

Two days following the meeting, Snyder told the criminology graduate student that he ‘had made no progress regarding professionalism,’ before being let go. It remained unclear, to what degree, if any, the issues at WSU led to the PhD student being pushed to the brink and possibly exacting his murders as retribution and pacifying his aggression.

Pushed to the breaking point?

On December 19, Kohberger was officially released from his teaching duties and he was arrested in Pennsylvania on December 30.

The NewsNation report goes on to cite several students stating Kohberger ‘giving off weird vibes’ along with having ‘got a creepy feeling’ from him, including claims that he was a hard grader, which necessitated a higher level professor having to get involved.

Kohberger is expected to appear in court again on June 26, after waiving his right to a speedy trial in January.

He requested the gap in court proceedings to allow his attorneys more time to learn more about prosecutors’ case against him.