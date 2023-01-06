Ana Walshe missing: Cohasset, Massachussets realtor mom of three vanishes after failing to make plane on New Year’s Day. Former residence set on fire.

Foul play? A realtor mother of three from Massachusetts has gone missing after leaving home during the early hours of New Year’s Day to catch a flight to Washington D.C only to never board the plane.

Ana Walshe, 39, of Cohasset left home in a rideshare bound for Logan International Airport in Boston at 4 a.m. to commute to Washington, DC, for her job at a real estate firm, according to police.

But Walshe, who has three young sons, never boarded the plane and hasn’t been seen since, according to wcvb.com.

‘Honestly, I’m scared. Really, really scared,’ Alissa Kirby, a friend of Walshe, told the outlet.

‘She’s a loving and loyal wife and mother of three beautiful boys. I know in my heart, that of her choice, she would not go a day without speaking to her husband and her kids.’

Breaking: Fire quickly spreading at the house on Jerusalem road that was recently sold by missing woman Ana Walshe and her husband. Both Fire and Police on scene.. #WCVB pic.twitter.com/DJK95zcsoB — Mary Saladna (@MaryWCVB) January 6, 2023

Former house catches fire – just a coincidence?

Cohasset Police Chief William Quigley during a press conference on Friday said that Walshe is being treated as a missing person, and that authorities are searching for her along Route 3A in the Cohasset area.

‘It’s not normal she is missing. We automatically feel she is in danger by the mere fact she is missing,’ Quigley said at a press conference.

But he stressed that police have uncovered no sign of foul play.

‘We are trying to locate Ana and get her home safely. We have nothing to support anything suspicious or criminal,’ Quigley said, adding the State Police Special Emergency Response Team has joined the hunt.

But that might have all changed come Friday late afternoon with CBS Boston reporting a fire breaking out at Walshe’s former Cohasset residence, where she had lived up to a few months ago. The outlet reported a new family living at the address.

Quigley said investigators have not been able to confirm she ever got in a ride share. He also said they’ve been in contact with all of the airlines and that she “did not board a plane this week.” She was reported missing Wednesday.

The police chief also told of Walshe leaving no digital footprint and had turned off her phone on Jan. 1, according to Quigley.

Husband’s previous indiscretions

There is also no record of her using her credit cards after New Year’s Day, he said.

In 2021, Walshe’s husband, Brian Walshe, pleaded guilty in federal court to selling two fake Andy Warhol paintings to a South Korean buyer for $80,000 — but Quigley said the case appears unrelated to her disappearance.

‘It’s not abnormal for her to work long hours and not contact the home right away,’ he said. ‘It may be a case where she just needed a break, we just need a call from her or someone who has talked to her.’

Walshe regularly commutes to DC, where her family owns a townhouse.

A search of the woods near Walshe’s new address yielded no results.

The missing realtor Cohasset mom speaks with an Eastern European accent, is 5 feet 2 inches tall and roughly 115 pounds, according to police, who are seeking tips about her whereabouts.