Idaho murder suspect had no connections to victims as motive yet to...

Bryan Kohberger had no connections to victims concedes Shannon Gray an attorney for one of the four Idaho victims as he discusses the murder case, in which prosecutors have yet to establish a murder motive as legal scholars point to the trial not being a slam dunk conviction.

‘No one knew of this guy at all.’ The lawyer for the family of Kaylee Goncalves says suspect Bryan Kohberger has no connection to any of the four University of Idaho students he is accused of murdering.

Kohberger is facing the death penalty on four counts of first degree murder after brutally stabbing his victims during the early morning hours of November as they slept at their off campus residence in Moscow, Idaho.

The University of Washington Phd criminology student denies the charges, despite DNA from the scene matching a sample taken from his house. The Phd student maintains he will be vindicated and will prove his innocence in court.

While police have laid out some of their evidence against him during the unveiling of a probable criminal affidavit on Thursday, prosecutors to date have yet to lay down a motive for the killings.

Further complicating the murder trial, which some legal scholars are insisting is far from a sure bet conviction is the contention that the suspect didn’t know his victims.

Can prosecutors tie PhD suspect as alleged killer with legitimate motive to kill his 4 victims?

Shannon Gray – the attorney representing Kaylee’s family – emphasized the point, conceding that Kohberger didn’t even know any of the victims.

‘No one knew of this guy at all,’ Gray said in an interview with Business Insider.

According to the probable cause affidavit, Kohberger visited the students’ home on multiple occasions.

‘It appears from the affidavit that he was in the area of the house on several occasions. That’s all we know,’ Gray added.

Kaylee’s family previously revealed her fears that she was being stalked, but no stalker has ever been identified.

Steve Goncalves, Kaylee’s father, previously said in an interview that he saw a ‘link’ between Kohberger and the victims, but he did not go into anymore detail .

Kohberger was denied bail after a brief hearing in Idaho on Thursday following his extradition from Pennsylvania, where he was arrested.

Is evidence presented during criminal probably affidavit enough?

FBI agents staked out his home for days before swooping in to arrest him.

Their smoking gun was the DNA evidence against Kohberger; a sample found on the button snap of a knife sheath left at the scene was a 99.98 percent match to DNA taken from his family home, that could only belong to him or his father.

At the time of the murders in November, Kohberger was living seven miles from the scene, studying at the University of Washington’s Pullman campus.

His white Hyundai Elantra also matches the car seen driving in the area on the night of the attacks, and police say he suspiciously turned off his cell phone in the hours surrounding the attack in an alleged effort to evade detection.

Kohberger has not yet submitted a plea or a full defense, but his public defender in Pennsylvania said he was eager to prove his innocence.

He maintains the support of his family, who joined him in court for his first appearance.