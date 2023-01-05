Bryan Kohberger PhD Idaho college murder suspect deliberately pulled over by cops (twice) after DNA linked him to murder scene. Suspect also revealed to have changed his Hyundai car license plates five days after November 13th murders of students.

In the latest revelations surrounding a murder case captivating the U.S a FBI surveillance team sought to find out if PhD murder suspect, Bryan Kohberger, had any injuries to his hands following the slaying of four University of Idaho students, and had requested Indiana police to pull the man over.

Despite having conclusive evidence linking Bryan Kohberger, 28, to the brutal stabbing deaths of the four victims as they slept at their off campus residence on November 13, the University of Washington criminology doctoral student was already in the early stages of the investigation on authorities’s radar.

The team was desperate to see if Kohberger had suffered any wounds consistent with the four victims trying to defend themselves – with an autopsy report revealing that some of the students fought back against their killer.

Law enforcement sought to attain video images (see below) of the 28-year old and his hands after experts claimed they might have been marked by the knife used in the slayings.

A plan was hatched to get video image of Kohberger, with cops pulling the 28 year old, not once, but twice, almost back to back by Indiana police on December 15 for tailgating, which sources now say was instigated at the request of the FBI.

Newly released bodycam video shows Bryan Kohberger, the suspect accused of killing four Idaho college students, being pulled over by police in a second traffic stop. @KanyaWhitworth has more as Kohberger flies back to Idaho to face murder charges. https://t.co/kGmUxIjVpP pic.twitter.com/yb1JSQ3avd — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) January 5, 2023

Bryan Kohberger pulled over twice by FBI

A law enforcement source told Fox News that the FBI team wanted images of Kohberger’s hands to see if he had any cuts or bruises.

Kohberger at the time was driving back with his father from Washington state back to his family residence in Scranton, Pennsylvania, with the parent flying in at the request of the son to join him during his more than 2500 mile drive back to Pennsylvania.

Experts believe that the purported murder weapon, a ‘fixed-blade knife’ was likely to dull quickly, which would have caused injury to the attacker because of the physical force required to kill. To date the murder weapon has yet to be located.

From the released footage, it does not appear as though the alleged quadruple killer has any marks, despite web-sleuths zooming in to try to find any hint of an injury.

Investigators were reportedly still building their case when Kohberger was pulled over twice within nine minutes while driving along I-70 in December. The 28 year old was pulled over 15 days before he was ultimately arrested.

Police bodycam footage captured the moment an officer approached the 28-year-old in his sedan on December 15 on the I-70 just outside Indianapolis.

He and his father Michael told the officer there had been a ‘mass shooting’ at his university before his dad added that a ‘SWAT team’ descended on the campus.

The encounter happened several hours before state police stopped the duo and the same morning in which a Washington SWAT team killed an armed man after a standoff. https://t.co/oE9LoqZC7p — FOX6 News (@fox6now) January 5, 2023

Was white Hyundai driver wanted murder suspect?

Michael then described the shooting as ‘horrifying’, just days before his son was arrested by another SWAT team that swooped on their home.

The criminal justice graduate was again in the driver’s seat next to his father, Michael, during the stop and then handed over his license.

Michael was quick to tell officers where they have traveled from, explaining that they left Washington State University to head home to Pennsylvania.

Kohberger himself speaks calmly to officers explaining that they have been driving ‘for hours’ after a SWAT team descended on WSU.

He then appears to try to lie to the officer, claiming they are going for ‘Thai food’, before his dad jumps in to say they are on their way home to Pennsylvania.

The incident, which was linked to a shooting on campus, was strangely brought up by Kohberger after the officer asked where they had come from. On both occasions Kohberger was pulled over, he was given a verbal warning, with father and son both appearing more concerned on the second occasion they were pulled over.

Bryan Kohberger changed his vehicle registration just days after the University of Idaho murders, replacing the Pennsylvania license plate Moscow police had on file from an August traffic stop near the victims’ home with new Washington plates.https://t.co/5Ykb2iMJyJ pic.twitter.com/axDU7oSiJ1 — Chris Spargo (@chrisonchris) January 5, 2023

PhD suspect changed license plate five days after slayings

But there’s more.

Documents also revealed that Kohberger switched his license place on his white Hyundai Elantra car on November 18, just five days after the students were killed.

Authorities were trying to link him to the case after finding his DNA at the ‘murder house’ with genetic genealogy playing a major role in catching the suspected killer.

Authorities have released footage of the first time suspected quadruple murderer Bryan Kohberger was pulled over – for driving too close to the van in front.

His 2015 Hyundai Elantra had a Pennsylvania license plate when he was pulled over by Latah County Sheriff’s Office for a minor traffic violation in August.

CarFax documents show that the registration was changed from the state where his parents live to Washington – where he was staying close to Washington State University.

Under Washington state law drivers are required to register their vehicle within 30 days of moving to the state – with the new plates shown in the body camera footage of both traffic stops.

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Department confirmed Kohberger was pulled over by a deputy at around 10:41 a.m. on December 15.

Idaho cops first appealed for information on a white Hyundai Elantra on December 7 – a week before the Indiana traffic stop.

Idaho investigators are searching for a link between suspect #BryanKohberger and the four University of Idaho students who were found brutally murdered in their college home on November 13. @LawCrimeDaily pic.twitter.com/lPlHQozhFn — Law&Crime Network (@LawCrimeNetwork) January 5, 2023

Unsealing of probable affidavit

Investigators started tracking Kohberger’s movements across the US, with witnesses claiming that they saw both him and his father getting repairs done to a white Hyundai Elantra on December 16.

Kohberger was eventually arrested on December 30 at his parents’ house in Pennsylvania over the stabbing deaths of Ethan Chapin, 20, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kaylee Goncalves, 21.

Following his arrest, police impounded the Hyundai vehicle from outside his parents’ home in Chestnuthill Township, Monroe County, PA.

Footage of Kohberger being stopped by police was released hours after Kohberger started his extradition process back to Idaho after leaving Pennsylvania at around 6am yesterday.

Kohberger left the Monroe County Correctional Facility after waiving his right to extradition in a hearing on Tuesday.

He is expected to appear in court in Moscow, Idaho at some point today, when the probable cause affidavit for his arrest will be unsealed.

Michael Mancuso, Monroe County 1st Assistant District Attorney, yesterday confirmed that they believed Kohberger is desperate to return to Idaho to find out the specific contents of the affidavit.

Kohberger has been charged with four counts of first-degree murder and one of felony burglary.

A judge in Idaho has issued a gagging order on Moscow Police and legal teams in relation to the case, barring anyone linked to the case from talking about it.