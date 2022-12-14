Idaho gas station video footage captures white car speeding at time of University of Idaho murders of four college students with vehicle seemingly matching a Hyundai sedan cops have been seeking.

Is it the breakthrough that Idaho cops are hoping for? Authorities on Tuesday announced obtaining video footage from a Moscow gas station that reportedly captured a white sedan speeding by the night four college students were killed at their nearby home, according to a report.

The retrieval of the surveillance footage comes days after Moscow police announced that they were looking for the occupants of a white Hyundai who may have ‘critical information’ in last month’s murders of four University of Idaho students.

An overnight assistant manager at the gas station told Fox News she’s been analyzing the tapes during her downtime and claims seeing a white sedan speed by around 3:45 a.m. Nov. 13.

The employee, who requested her name be withheld for her safety while the killer or killers remain on the loose, said on Monday night she spotted the car and emailed a screenshot to a police tip address.

‘I had a weird feeling to go get on the cameras,’ the clerk, who was not working the night of the murders, told Fox. She said the car was driving fast down highway 8 before turning onto a side street.

Question: Why did it take a gas attendant to look through this footage? Why hadn’t police already asked every gas station on routes in and out of Moscow to look at their footage or gone there themselves to look? #IdahoFour #idahohomicides https://t.co/BAahUpKkUz — Charlie (@CharlieBayer8) December 13, 2022

Breakthrough lead in unsolved case?

Moscow police said the white Hyundai they are seeking, believed to be a 2011 to 2013 Elantra model, was seen near the home of the slain students before Kaylee Goncalves, 21, Madison Mogen, 21, Xana Kernodle, 20, and Kernodle’s boyfriend Ethan Chapin, 20, were found stabbed to death in their off-campus house.

Police said they do not know the vehicle’s license plate, and it is unclear if they believe anyone inside of the car was either involved with the murders or witnessed anything that could assist the investigation.

Law enforcement officials who identified themselves as state detectives arrived at the gas station and collected the eight hours of footage around 11 a.m. on Tuesday, according to FOX.

When asked if they had found anything significant, one detective said ‘not yet.’

The latest revelations come amid growing frustrations and fears, as police have yet to announce a suspect or make an arrest a month after the November 13 early morning slayings.

Moscow Police Captain Roger Lanier said on Tuesday that the investigation ‘is not cold.’

‘We get tips every day that are viable,’ Lanier said.

Sifting through leads and tips

‘We get dozens and dozens of tips, we sort through and we prioritize them and for sure some of them are not good tips, they’re not even relevant to the case,’ he continued.

The tips, he said, ‘help us do everything from clear people who maybe there was some speculation about to further some of the theories that we’re working on.’

‘[What’s] next is to just continue on what we’re doing, eliminate the information that we know is not going to relevant to the investigation and take all the new information and eventually and we see this coming eventually we’re going to narrow in on exactly what happened and who did it.’

In the interim a nation continues to hold its breath as each passing day without an arrest attests to the notion that in the land of free and virtuous, justice is not always forthcoming. If not most times.