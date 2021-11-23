Brian Laundrie cause of death revealed to be single gunshot wound to the head as a result of suicide. More details forthcoming as speculation continues as to whether Laundrie killed Gabby Petito.

The mystery is over. After much speculation in the possible cause of death of Brian Laundrie, Gabby Petito’s fiancé and person of interest in her death, died from a self-inflicted gunshot, autopsy results show.

‘Chris and Roberta Laundrie have been informed that the cause of death was a gunshot wound to the head and the manner of death was suicide. Chris and Roberta are still mourning the loss of their son and are hopeful that these findings bring closure to both families,’ the family’s attorney, Steven Bertolino said in a release to the nypost on Tuesday.

The attorney representing Brian Laundrie’s family says they will likely have more answers about his death as soon as later today.

Laundrie’s skeletal remains were discovered Oct. 20 at the Myakkahatchee Creek Environmental Park in North Port, and identified through dental record comparison. His cause and manner of death were not revealed – leading to speculation as to how the ‘wanted’ man came to his demise.

Attorney Steven Bertolino at the time, told WFLA, Laundrie’s remains were sent to a forensic anthropologist after an initial autopsy came back inconclusive.

Laundrie was the only person of interest in the death of his fiancée, Gabby Petito. The couple went on a cross-country road trip this summer, only for Laundrie to return to their home in North Port without Gabby.

It was days after that the girl’s family reported her missing as Laundrie refused to reach out to family or respond to police overture for comment. Petito’s body was found in Wyoming about a week after she was reported missing. A coroner said she was strangled to death.

Although Laundrie was named a person of interest in her killing, he was never charged with Petito’s murder. He was suspected of debit card fraud and withdrawing more than $1,000 from an unnamed account during the time she was missing.

Opening the possibility of what exactly happened to Petito in her final moments, investigators told of finding Laundrie’s remains along with a water logged notebook and other personal items. The FBI has been working to preserve the water-damaged book. If the contents are still legible, crime experts say it could answer questions about the doomed couple’s final days.

‘We have experts who really spend their careers doing things like drying out paper evidence, trying to recover the writing and the ink marks, and potentially finger prints, and all sorts of potentially relevant pieces of evidence from an article just like this,’ Former FBI Deputy Director Andrew McCabe told CNN.

‘In terms of understanding Laundrie’s motive, his feeling about Petito, maybe event any kind of notes or comments he may have made about the events—that notebook could shed a lot of light on those issues.’

To date it remained unclear, despite wide speculation, who exactly killed Petito, and what role Laundrie may have had in her death – if not completely culpable in her strangulation death….