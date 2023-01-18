Bryan Kohberger unsealed search warrant reveals bloody pillow found, single glove, shoes matching footprints found outside murder scene & hair strands. Does it link him to the crime scene?

An unsealed search warrant told of police finding a possibly blood-stained mattress cover, human hairs, a single black glove and a computer from University of Idaho murder suspect Bryan Kohberger’s apartment in December.

Police executed a search warrant at the 28-year-old Ph.D student’s residence and office at Washington State University in Pullman on Dec. 29, the same day as Pennsylvania police and a SWAT team had raided his parents house and taken him into custody in the early hours of the morning.

According to the search warrant, the Washington State University Police also seized two cuttings from an uncased pillow with a ‘reddish/brown stain,’ one ‘nitrite type black glove,’ eight possible hair strands, a possible animal hair strand and other evidence including possible blood stains, which were sent to a lab for testing, which could all potenitally link Kohberger to the crime scene.

Police also found shoes with diamond-pattern soles — matching footprints found at the murder scene — as well as ‘data compilations’ of information about the victims.

Kohberger was subsequently charged with planning and carrying out the slayings during the early morning hours of Nov. 13 in Moscow, Idaho — a ten minute drive from his residence — leading to four students brutally stabbed to death as they slept.

According to unsealed search warrant — investigators recovered these items from Bryan Kohberger’s apartment in Pullman, Washington: pic.twitter.com/nA20Vb3mpW — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 18, 2023

Does found evidence conclusively link suspect to crime scene?

The FBI had earlier trailed Kohberger as he drove from Washington to his home state with his father for the holidays. Once there detectives staked him out and collected a sample of DNA from the family’s trash which matched DNA found on a knife sheath left at crime scene, which gave the police the last piece of evidence they needed to issue an arrest warrant.

It was later revealed police said they had zeroed in on Kohberger after identifying a car near the crime scene, which matched the description of his own car, a Hyundai Elantra, which he also used to drive back to Pennsylvania. They then obtained phone records which placed him at the location of the murders on at least 12 occassions.

The warrant the Washington University police prepared, which was signed off on by a judge, listed the things they were looking for which included: Blood, or other bodily fluid or human tissue or skin cells, or items with those on them; knives, sheaths, or other sharp tools including any dagger, dirk, or sword, images of the victims, their roommates and their home, clothes and data devices such as computers or phones which could contain information about the victims or plans for murder.

Kohberger has now been charged with four counts of murder over the deaths. Best friends Kaylee Goncalves and Madison Mogen, both 21, were stabbed while in the same bed on the third floor of their house, while Xana Kernodle and boyfriend Ethan Chapin, both 20, were killed in a bedroom on the second floor of the property.

Kohberger is scheduled to return to court on June 26 for a preliminary status hearing.