Bryan Kohberger told neighbor Idaho slayings were crime of passion after approaching man and asking him if he had heard about the murders, mere days after brutal stabbings and prior to his eventual arrest.

A report has revealed Bryan Kohberger, prior to being identified as the murder suspect in the slayings of four Idaho college students asking his neighbor if they had heard of the killings along with calling the unsolved case a ‘crime of passion.’

The neighbor told CBS of speaking to him in mid November, just days after the murders took place, with Kohberger asking him if he had heard about the slayings, while commenting, ‘it seems they have no leads.’

Responded the neighbor who wished not to be identified, ‘He brought it up in conversation, asked if I’d heard about the murders. Which I had.

‘He said, ‘It seems like they have no leads… like it was a crime of passion.’

CBS described the neighbor as an ongoing resident in the off-campus apartment complex where Kohberger was living while studying a PhD in criminology at the University of Washington State, seven miles from the Moscow murder house.

Tonight in an exclusive interview, a neighbor of suspect, Bryan Kohberger, in the Idaho college murders investigation, says Kohberger spoke to him about the murders. It comes as students at the University of Idaho returned to class today for the first time since the murders. pic.twitter.com/s2ShDP5PFc — CBS Evening News (@CBSEveningNews) January 12, 2023

‘At the time of our conversation it was only a few days after it happened. There wasn’t much detail out,’ he said.

Kohberger is due in court in Idaho today for what will be his second appearance since volunteering to being extradited from Pennsylvania, upon his arrest at his family’s Scranton residence last week.

The hearing is expected to be brief and will be focused on scheduling. Kohberger has not yet entered a plea.

He is accused of four counts of first degree murder and one count of burglary. If convicted on the murder charges, he faces the death penalty.

While he is yet to formally enter a plea, his previous attorney in Pennsylvania – where he was arrested on December 30 raid on his parents’ home – has indicated that he maintains he is innocent.

He said Kohberger was looking forward to returning to Idaho, where he believed he would be exonerated.

Police are yet to offer a motive for the killings and it remains unconfirmed whether Kohberger knew any of the victims.

Part 1/3: My full conversation with Bryan Kohberger’s Pennsylvania public defender Jason LaBar tonight.

He says he thought the probable cause affidavit was a “strong circumstantial case that had holes.” pic.twitter.com/kxIpz01qXw — Brian Entin (@BrianEntin) January 12, 2023

An attorney for the family of Kaylee Goncalves, one of the victims, told Business Insider earlier this week that Kohberger was ‘not known’ to any of the students.

‘No one knew of this guy at all,’ attorney Shannon Gray said.

Police say they matched a sample of DNA found at the scene to DNA taken from Kohberger’s trash in Pennsylvania.

They also traced his cell phone to the area of the crime scene several times, and matched his white Hyundai Elantra to the vehicle seen in the area on the night of the attacks.

Surviving roommate Dylan Mortensen told police she saw the killer in the house wearing a black ski mask covering his face and nose. She noticed that he had ‘bushy eyebrows’ – a feature police say they immediately noticed in Kohberger once they had his name.

Of note, the roommate said she was frozen with fear. Nevertheless cops remain puzzled why she and another roommate waited eight hours before reaching out to authorities.