Heidi Matheny, Eaton, Ohio woman confesses to drowning 93 year old grandmother, Alice Matheny, because she couldn’t afford her nursing care.

When family members resort to drastic actions when faced with the almost impossible….

An Ohio woman has admitted to drowning her 93-year-old grandmother the day after she was told she needed to be placed in a nursing home, according to reports.

Granddaughter Heidi Matheny, of Eaton, faces a murder charge after confessing to killing, Alice Matheny on Tuesday.

‘According to the confession, she was just tired of taking care of a grandmother,’ Eaton Police Division Chief Steven Hurd said, according to WDTN.

The granddaughter was worried that she could not afford the cost of the nursing home and insurance would not pick up the tab, according to a police report.

‘She was the perfect grandmother…’

After the granddaughter and grandmother enjoyed some ice cream, Heidi Matheny, 35, snuck up behind Alice Matheny while she was doing dishes and allegedly shoved her head into the sink, holding her there ‘until the bubbles stopped,’ according to the police report.

She then told police she filled up her bathtub and held her grandmother under for about 15 minutes because she wasn’t sure if she was dead, according to WHIO.

Once Alice Matheny stopped breathing, she left her in the bathtub and went to the police station where she handed herself in, WHIO reported.

‘It’s nothing that she did,’ Heidi Matheny said in the police interview, according to WDTN. ‘She’s not – She’s the perfect freaking grandma.’