Who is he? Mystery well dressed man with Machete knocking on doors...

Well dressed Florida man with machete knocking on doors in middle of nights before fleeing stokes fears in Lauderdale, Broward County community as cops seek to identify him & intentions.

Who is he and what did he want…? Surveillance video has gone viral showing the moment a well-dressed man wielding a machete knocking on the door of a Florida family’s home – footage that is one in a series of ‘nerve-wrecking’ appearances in the area.

The bald, bespectacled man is seen tapping the door of the Lauderhill home in Broward County at about 5:30 a.m. Monday wearing a tie and a tucked-in dress shirt — with weapon in hand.

‘I see some random dude knocking on the door with the back of a machete,’ a male resident who asked not to be named told WSVN.

‘Then he just disappears as quick as he came.’

A woman at the residence added: ‘It’s so mysterious that we have no idea whatsoever of his intent.’

Technically no crime committed

The same mystery man apparently also knocked on another family’s door earlier according to the media outlet.

‘They saw the same thing that they went up to their front door, the same way, and did the same thing. I think they were driving around,’ the woman told WSVN.

‘He didn’t seem like someone lost or confused. He seemed very intentional, very business-like, like he was dressed for business, just with a machete,’ she added.

As eerily as the man arrives upon knocking on household doors in the middle of the night, the mystery man also leaves before anyone ever coming to the door.

Police have stepped up patrols in the neighborhood as a result of the incidents and have asked neighbors to check their cameras in an effort to identify the mystery man.

‘I just hope somebody knows who the person is. That way we have peace of mind of what happens or — we don’t want the person coming again, right?’ the man told the station.

The woman said they also are concerned about the safety of their 4-year-old son.

‘I’m suddenly a lot more concerned and just with him getting out of the car, you know, myself,’ she said.

‘Yeah, he’s got us looking at the cameras a lot more now,’ the man added.

To date, local police have not identified the man nor publicly commented on what his intent was. While acknowledging the man technically hasn’t committed any crimes, cops insist residents remain vigilant as they continue to step up patrols.