Steelers fan, 27, falls 40 ft to his death in escalator accident

Dalton Ryan Keane, Steelers fan, 27, falls 40 ft to his death in escalator accident during Jets game in Pittsburgh. Cause of fatal fall of Monaca, Pa. man yet to be determined.

The football fan who fell to his death at Sunday’s game between the Steelers and Jets has been identified.

Dalton Ryan Keane, 27, fell from an escalator inside Acrisure Stadium in Pittsburgh at 4:45 p.m., police said. The fatal incident happened shortly after the New York Jets had defeated the home team 24-20.

Keane’s identity was confirmed by the Allegheny County medical examiner’s office Monday morning.

Keane fell an estimated 40 feet, near Gate C of the stadium, according to KDKA-TV.

The victim lived in Monaca, Pennsylvania — a small Beaver County borough 25 miles northwest of Pittsburgh, officials said.

Cause of fall yet to be determined

Paramedics had rendered aid on the scene and then rushed Keane to an area hospital in critical condition at just 4.45pm police said.

He was pronounced dead at the hospital at 5:10 p.m., 25 minutes after he fell, according to the medical examiner.

To date, officials said they did not know what had led to the fall.

‘We are aware of an unfortunate incident that occurred inside Acrisure Stadium today,’ Steelers spokesman Burt Lauten said in a statement.

‘We are working with local authorities and helping their investigation into the matter. We are sending our thoughts and prayers to the guest’s family.’

The incident is under investigation and was the latest tragedy involving escalators at NFL stadiums and football fans.

In July, a man fell from an escalator rail inside the Eagles’ Lincoln Financial Field during a The Weekend concert.

Later that month, a woman fell to her death from an escalator at Empower Field at Mile High Stadium in Denver after a Kenny Chesney concert.

Nine people were hospitalized last year when a moving staircase malfunctioned at a Massachusetts train station following a Patriots game at Gillette Stadium. The escalator seemed to reverse and send a group of people tumbling backwards, video showed.

In 2007, eight people were injured at Giants Stadium, including a person who lost part of their leg, when the bottom steps of a crowded escalator suddenly fell inward.