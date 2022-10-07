Asia Womack Dallas woman shot dead by friend, Cameron Hogg after beating man in basketball pickup game at local park amid ‘trash talk’.

Maybe he didn’t like losing to a woman? A Dallas woman was shot to death by a male friend after she beat him in a basketball pickup game, according to her family.

Asia Womack, 21, was gunned down Monday evening after she played hoops with the man at T.G. Terry Park near her home, Fox 4 News reported.

‘This was supposed to be a friend of Asia’s,’ the slain woman’s mom, Andrea Womack, told the outlet. ‘She’s eaten with the man, she’s fed him, and he turned on her and killed her in a vicious way.’

‘Asia loved basketball. She loved basketball to the point, she died doing what she loved.’ the mother told CBSDFW.

The family said Womack had beaten the man playing a pickup game of basketball, and that there had been some ‘trash talk’ during the game.

Upset that he lost to a woman?

They said the man — since identified as 31 year old Cameron Hogg — took his kids and brother home before returning and shooting Asia.

Asia, who suffered several gunshot wounds, was found lying on a sidewalk on Hamilton Avenue, authorities said. She was rushed to a hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

Asia’s aunt, Juanita Smith, told NBC DFW that the family is ‘taking it kind of hard because it was senseless,’ adding, ‘I just don’t understand why you kill somebody over a basketball game.’

Added the victim’s siter, Alia Womack: ‘[It’s] hard because it’s my only sister.’

Police said they’re still investigating the slaying, with no suspects to date taken into custody.

‘Detectives are still working the case,’ police spokeswoman Kristin Lowman told Fox 4 News, adding, ‘They’ve been working it since Monday night trying to find justice for Miss Womack.’

It remained unclear if the suspect who had an open arrest warrant would have still shot the victim had their gender been that of a man.

Wanted man yet to be arrested

Crime Stoppers is offering $5,000 for information leading to an arrest.

‘If you know where he is, where his whereabouts are, please turn him in.,’ Andrea told the Fox outlet. ‘Help the family out. We’re hurting.’

‘This is so senseless. You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball,’ said the family’s pastor, John Delley of the Faith Tabernacle Church of God in Christ.

‘My prayer is that justice be served, that he is found or that he will give up or turn himself in,’ he added.