Ashley Rison Ohio teacher’s assistant and softball coach at New Miami High School pleads guilty to having sexual relations with teen student who she begged not to tell authorities.

A former Ohio high school teacher’s assistant and softball coach is to face jail time after admitting to having a sexual relationship with a student she reportedly begged not to tell authorities about.

Ashley Ra-Nae Rison, 31, of Hamilton, Butler County, an employee at New Miami High School, is facing five to eight years in jail after pleading guilty Wednesday to sexual battery and gross sexual imposition in response to allegations she had sex with a 17-year-old student, WXIX-TV reported.

Rison’s indictment states that she engaged in sexual conduct with the minor eight different times in April 2021.

‘In addition to what the child tells us, we do have recordings between Ms. Rison and the child of where Ms. Rison makes multiple incriminating statements in asking, begging the child not to report her to the authorities,’ Butler County, Ohio Assistant Prosecutor Lindsay Sheehan previously said in court.

The alleged crimes were reported to the Butler County Sheriff’s Office on May 3, 2021, with Rison quitting her job at the school on that same day.

Sexual predator

Prosecutors say that Rison is not being charged with ‘rape by force,’ and it is believed that she engaged in criminal activity with only one victim.

Rison began working in the district in August 2015 and was a coach on the girls’ softball and basketball teams, WXIX-TV reported.

Rison is scheduled to be sentenced on Nov. 16 and might be required to register as a sex offender.

Not immediately clear is what led to the female educator betraying her position of trust, authority and power to subjugate her victim.