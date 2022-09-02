Ernest Terrell Blakney murders Nikia Rogers Milwaukee ex girlfriend days after judge releases him after pleading guilty to child sex crimes ahead of sentencing hearing.

A Wisconsin man allegedly killed his ex-girlfriend just days after a judge denied a request from prosecutors to hold him in jail until his sentencing hearing, upon pleading guilty to child sex charges.

Ernest Terrell Blakney, 47, is accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and setting his Milwaukee home on fire on Aug. 25, according to FOX 6.

Attending police and fire departments went to the home shortly before 4:30 a.m, only to discovered a homicide victim, which was later identified as Nikia Rogers, 36.

An autopsy later revealed Rogers died from bullet wounds to her back and head. Her death was ruled a homicide.

Blakney was previously charged with second-degree sexual assault and was accused of engaging in sex with a 13-year-old girl in 2020. He posted $5,000 cash bail and was released from jail in November 2021, according to a criminal complaint.

Why did a judge deny prosecutor’s requests to detain a self admitted child sex criminal?

The man pleaded guilty to the sex charge and was convicted on August 15. Prosecutors requested that Blakney be remanded and placed in jail after pleading guilty, but Milwaukee County Circuit Court Judge David Borowski denied the motion, allowing Blakney to stay out of jail.

According to WISN, the family of the 13-year-old girl who was sexually assaulted also requested that Blakney be put in jail until his sentencing hearing.

Blakney is alleged to have gone on to murder his ex-girlfriend along with attempting to burn her body, just 10 days after Borowski declined to place him in jail until an Oct. 20 sentencing hearing.

After allegedly setting the house on fire and fleeing, Blakely is alleged to have gone a crime spree, stealing his victim’s car, torching his semi-truck and three trailers, before ditching Rogers car and arriving at a construction site, some 8 miles from the homicide scene where he robbed a construction worker of his vehicle at gunpoint.

Police are now asking the public’s help in locating the wanted man who is now a fugitive. His immediate whereabouts was not known.

The criminal complaint alleged that Blakney could have started the fire in any of the following four places: a detached garage, the first floor, the basement and Rodgers’ body.

A witness who said that he had known Rogers said that Blakney was ‘crazy’ and said that he got a message from a phone number belonging to Rogers after emergency crews were alerted about the fire, which stated ‘You should have left her alone.’

‘She made me do it’

The witness replied ‘excuse me,’ and got a response stating ‘she dead,’ adding that he knew Blakney by his middle name, Terrell, and texted the phone number ‘This Terrell?’

‘Yes,’ the number said in response, the complaint states.

Another witness also said that he spoke with Blakney on the phone after the alleged homicide, stating that Blakney said he was ‘sorry,’ without explaining why.

When the witness asked why Blakney was sorry, he responded ‘she made me do it’ and eventually said ‘I shot her,’ according to the complaint.

The witness asked who Blakney shot, and he allegedly responded, saying that he shot Rogers because she was moving out of the house.

According to the witness, Blakney was in possession of a gun and said that he burned his house down.

Blakney is being charged with first-degree reckless homicide, armed robbery, attempted mutilating a corpse, possession of a firearm by a felon, felony bail jumping, and false imprisonment.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360. Anonymous tips can be forwarded through Crime Stoppers, at 414-224-Tips, or by using the P3 Tips app.