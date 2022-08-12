: About author bio at bottom of article.

Kaylee Birdzell boyfriend Fabian Albert Hernandez arrested in murder of missing Oregon woman, and disposing her body in a dumpster.

Oregon authorities have arrested a 31-year-old man after recovering his missing girlfriend’s remains from a landfill.

According to a statement from the Washington County Sheriff’s Office, Kaylee Alesa Birdzell was reported missing on August 5.

Two days later, detectives received a tip that the 27-year-old woman had been killed, and her body was placed in an apartment complex dumpster.

On August 9, during a search of the Coffin Butte Landfill in Corvallis, investigators uncovered Birdzell’s remains, according to KOIN.

An autopsy confirmed the young woman’s death was the result of homicidal violence.

‘Dirty Harry Gun,’

During the initial investigation on August 7, police interviewed Birdzell’s boyfriend, Fabian Albert Hernandez.

‘He was arrested that day on unrelated charges of identity theft and fraudulent use of a credit card,’ reads the statement.

According to a woman affiliated with the case, Birdzell had been asleep in the backseat of a Jeep as she was driving in a rural area. Hernandez, she said, ‘unexpectedly produced a firearm and shot Kaylee several times, ultimately leading to her death.’ She ‘described the gun as a ‘Dirty Harry Gun,’ and detailed a large caliber revolver pistol,‘ according to court documents cited by KGW.

The woman also told investigators that Hernandez had been sleeping in Birdzell’s van and that she ‘stated multiple times that she was scared for her life if she didn’t do as Fabian told her to.’

Hernandez was arraigned on Thursday. The woman has not been charged.

Hernandez was sent to jail with no bond, and on August 10, ‘detectives added charges of murder in the second degree and abuse of a corpse.’

Additional charges could be forthcoming as the investigation carries on people reported.

A motive for the woman’s murder remains unknown. It is unclear if Hernandez has an attorney who can speak on his behalf at this time.

Anyone who may have information about the couple’s recent activities or can provide details about Birdzell’s death, should call (503) 846-2700.