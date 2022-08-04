Lynn, Massachusetts murder suicide: 4 family members found dead at 3 crime scenes after 31 year old female relative went on a shooting murder spree. No known motive.

4 family members were found dead at three different crime scenes in an apparent murder suicide after a female relative allegedly shot and killed three of her male relatives within a one-mile radius in Lynn, Massachusetts.

The woman, 31, who according to authorities, ‘went on a murder spree,’ reportedly shot two men, 34 and 66, at a home on Rockaway Street, with witnesses saying of hearing as many as 20 gunshots at the scene.

Officers from the Lynn Police Department rushed to the scene just before 3pm on Tuesday following reports of gunfire where they found the deceased, WCVB reported.

Cops identified the woman as a possible suspect, before finding her dead inside of her car at 4.30pm in a Stop and Shop parking lot around a mile away from the first crime scene.

A statement from police confirmed that the woman, whose name was not immediately released, suffering ‘an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound’.

All four were deceased

Investigators later found another man dead inside a motor vehicle parked outside Laighton St – half a mile away from where the woman was found dead.

Officials believed that the third man was also killed by the same suspect, with sources telling WHDH that one of the victims is the suspect’s father.

Police were seen just after 10pm removing a body from a minivan and carting it into the state medical examiners’ van before the vehicle was towed away.

Police Chief Christopher Reddy confirmed that all four people were related and that there was no danger to the public.

All of the family members are yet to be identified, and their relationship to each other has not been disclosed by authorities.

Authorities confirmed in a statement that they are in the process of contacting their next of kin.

Lynn Mayor Jared Nicholson called ‘the loss of multiple lives devastating’, adding: ‘Our thoughts go out to the victims of this tragedy and we send our sincerest condolences to the families affected.

No known motive

‘While the investigation is still underway we have been assured that there is no ongoing danger to the community.

‘We ask for the public to respect the family’s privacy at this time as public safety officials continue their investigations.’

Horrified neighbors described seeing the usually quiet street flooded with Lynn police and Massachusetts State Police vehicles, with one saying the incident was ‘shocking’.

No motive was immediately known.