Khosay Sharifi Lynn Massachusetts murder suicide: Former Afghan refugee kills 3 relatives to save sister from abusive marriage and from being forced into arranged marriage.

A former Afghan refugee, Khosay Sharifi, took to Facebook hours before going on a murder spree where she targeted 3 male relatives before killing after warning she would not tolerate her sister remaining in an abusive marriage.

In total four family members were found dead later that day in three different crime zones in what Massachusetts, Essex District Attorney Jonathan Blodgett described as an apparent murder suicide .

All four victims were discovered within a one mile radius in Lynn, Massachusetts.

The woman, who was not formally identified by authorities, save for her age, at 31, according to authorities, ‘went on a murder spree,’ reportedly shooting two men, 34 and 66, at a home on Rockaway Street, just after 2.50pm.

Witnesses described hearing as many as 20 gunshots at the scene.

An investigation determined that a woman, 31, was a potential suspect. The woman, since identified as Khosay Sharifi by social media and having fled from Kabul, was found dead around 4:27 p.m. in her car in the parking lot of a Stop & Shop. Blodgett said the woman’s death appeared to be from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Investigators later found another man dead inside a motor vehicle parked outside Laighton St – half a mile away from where the woman was found dead.

Officials believed that the third man was also killed by the same suspect, with sources telling WHDH that one of the victims is the suspect’s father, with the other now believed to be the woman’s brother in law.

Posted Khosay Sharifi less than 22 hours ago to Facebook prior to the bloodbath she would soon inflict:

‘Several months ago, I found out that my sister has been abused by her husband for 14 years (since they first met). He has chocked her, slapped, kicked, swore at her & the most recent a year and a half ago has punched her in her face.

My parents & his parents knew all these years but have not really done much but say “work it out” “what will people say if you separate” or even victim blaming.

I’m trying to say all this as nice as I can so my post doesn’t get deleted. There’s no excuse for what he did. He kept doing it because no one did anything about it. How long did he think he would get away with it? They don’t realize that abuse can affect someone not just physically but also mentally. No form of abuse is ok.

To my sister: I hope you start healing & actually teach your daughters that abuse is not ok as they have also witnessed him slap you. I asked how they felt about that & they said they were scared & didn’t know what to do. Let’s not pass this on to your kids as it has been passed on to you.

My father has also been abusive before & verbally but mostly financially abusive to my mom from what I’ve personally witnessed. Maybe that’s why my mom did not protect her own daughter, because she’s a victim too. But that’s no excuse, how can you let your own daughter get abused.

Also, don’t force me to be with the wrong person just for the sake of marriage. This whole mindset of “just work it out” needs to change because it is not healthy. I will not deal with this nonsense.’

Posted one commentator in response: ‘You will be missed I’m sorry it had to end like this. I hope your sister and mother find peace.’

While another wrote: ‘Khosay! I’m so sorry this disgusting behavior has shaking your family! I hope yoursister gets the help she needs and will continue to need. Your mom also needs help. Abuse is a hard thing to recover from. Your dad needs to get help and as a family maybe counseling may ne a good thing also. Stay strong!’

To date, authorities have declined to identify the names of the victims.

Not immediately clear is how the female shooter was able to acquire the murder weapon and why she declined to pursue the allegations of domestic violence with authorities.

The episode follows the recent murder of a Pakistan born female photographer living in Chicago at the hands of her former husband after sharing details of her divorce on social media. The post documented the stigma of divorce along with the plight of first generation South Asian women seeking independence and self empowerment from a restrictive culture that often sees women as second class and subordinate to that of men.