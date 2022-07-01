Sydney heiress, 45, had sex w/ 14 yr four times in one...

Savannah Daisley Sydney heiress & influencer/socialite accused of having sex with 14 year old teen boy at her North Shore home. Instagram posts reveal road to sobriety after drinking bout.

Why decline…? A ‘glamorous’ Sydney, Australia heiress has been accused of having sex with a 14 year old boy up to four times in one day a court heard earlier this week.

Savannah Daisley, 45, appeared at Waverley Local Court on Tuesday on child sex abuse allegations, charged with a boy between 14 and 16 years old four counts of aggravated sexual intercourse.

Presiding justice, Judge Jaqueline Milledge despite defence protestations, denied Daisley bail over the ‘quite disturbing’ allegations, Aussie media reported.

Police allege the Longueville resident engaged in unlawful sexual intercourse with the 14-year-old child on four occasions in the 24 hours leading up to 5pm on May 20, 2021.

Police allege all four sexual encounters occurred in the same North Shore suburb where she lives.

Telephone admission

Daisley, a health and lifestyle entrepreneur and mother of two as well as daughter of famed horse breeder Ross Daisley, strongly denied the accusations against her, with the defence saying it intended to plead not guilty to the charges.

Cops claim Daisley molested the minor four times before 5 p.m. on May 20 last year. It’s unclear whether the pair were known to each other prior to the alleged acts.

The entrepreneur has been in custody since she was arrested by the Child Abuse Unit just before 11am on June 27.

Daisley’s defense lawyer claimed that the accusations against his socialite client were made ‘in spite,’ and that it was an ‘oath vs. oath’ case.

‘Not so!’ argued prosecutor Daniel Richardson who insisted evidence existed to pin the woman. Richardson said a police officer told him about a recording of a tawdry phone call made by the heiress, in which she allegedly admitted to kissing the teen.

Richardson claimed that the recording reveals that Daisley had little recollection of the incident, perhaps due to her being intoxicated at the time.

‘But she says, ‘I thought you were going to call the police on me, I thought we had placed this in a little box and thrown it deep into the sea,’ the prosecutor told the court. ‘[The officer’s] instruction to me was the phone call was quite damning to her. The facts are that admissions were made that were captured on telephone intercept and it is a quite serious matter.’

‘Stress and toxins…’

Daisley’s Instagram account has since been deleted (can you guess why…?), but a screenshot of a recent post, obtained by news.com.au, features a caption penned by the heiress revealing she was 223 days sober. The post also reveals that she had ‘walked away from her partner of 8 years.’

Daisley is a trained naturopath who founded the business Smart Cleanse, which offers various 14-day detox plans.

The company website reads: ‘Over a number of years, Savannah has helped tens of thousands of people detoxify their bodies, lose weight, heal their digestion, improve strength and fitness, eliminate stress, reverse the aging process, overcome various adverse health conditions through the benefits of detoxification, and is passionate about doing so.’

The alleged sexual predator is also the author of two books: ’14 Day Smart Cleanse’ and the forthcoming ‘Epigenetics,’ which is set to examine how ‘stress and toxins have a detrimental effect on cell function and structure.’

Do you suppose…?

Daisley’s father, Ross Daisley, rose to fame after his thoroughbred racehorse Choisir won the prestigious Royal Ascot and Newmarket races back in 2003.

He offered to pay $10,000 to ensure his daughter would return to court if she was granted conditional freedom. A judge denied the sport star’s offer.

Daisley will remain behind bars until her next court appearance on August 23.